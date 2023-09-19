We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" , 47"
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
42" ,47"
-
Contrast Ratio
-
16:9
-
Screen resolution
-
1920 * 1080
-
Screen Type
-
IPS LED BLUE
-
Ratio of brightness cd / m2
-
700
-
Response time
-
8 ms
-
The viewing angle
-
178 * 178 degrees
-
Digital
-
HDMI (1), DVI (1 ), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
-
Component (1), AV (1), RGB (1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
External controller
-
Main: RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR (1)
-
Sound
-
RGB / DVI-D / AV / Component (3.5Φ 1)
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Analog
-
Component (1), Composite (1), RGB (1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Digital
-
DVI-D (1)
-
Sound
-
External Speakers
-
External controller
-
RS232C (1), IR (1)
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
ISM way
-
Yes
-
Taels Maud
-
To 5 * 5
-
Lock
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
Installing VESA
-
400 * 400
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
Power generator
-
100-240 volts 0.50 \ 60 Hertz
-
Energy consumption
-
115W (Typ) / 75W (SES)
-
Sizes
-
96.16cm x 55.45cm x 3.19cm
-
External multimedia player
-
Yes
-
Almtmirh signal compatibility
-
Elite-w lite
-
