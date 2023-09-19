We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Akhasih multi-touch screen
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
47-inch
-
Screen Type
-
IPS
-
Contrast Ratio
-
16:9
-
Screen resolution
-
1920 * 1080 FHD
-
Ratio of brightness
-
500 cd / m2
-
Lighting contrast
-
1300:1
-
Kinetics CR
-
1:20,000
-
The viewing angle
-
178 * 178 degrees
-
Color Depth
-
1:06 Bellion
-
Response time
-
8 ms
-
Work Range
-
50,000 hours
-
The largest percentage of purity
-
1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)
-
Purity of principle
-
1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)
-
Frequency scanner H
-
30 ~ 83kHz (RGB, HDMI / DVI-D), DISPLAY PORT
-
Frequency scanner v
-
56 ~ 75Hz (RGB) 56H ~ 60HZ (HDMI / DVI)
-
Frequencies
-
148.5MHz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)
-
Coincided compatibility
-
Separately \ Digital
-
Color temperature
-
Cool / Normal / Warm
-
Digital
-
HDMI (1), DVI (1), with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
-
RGB / DVI (3.5Φ 1), Component (RCA 1), Composite (RCA 1)
-
Sound
-
RGB / DVI Audio, Component (RCA 1), Composite (RCA 1)
-
External controller
-
RS232C (1), RJ45 (1)
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Digital
-
NA
-
Analog
-
RGB (1), Composite (BNC 1)
-
Sound
-
External speakers & sound Composite (RAC
-
External controller
-
RS232C
-
Sound balance
-
Yes
-
Sound power
-
20 Watt
-
Amplifier
-
Yes
-
Voice clarity 2
-
Yes
-
Acoustic patterns
-
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Sides size
-
34.2mm (Top / Bottom), 34.7mm (Left / Right)
-
Screen size
-
111.65 cm x 81 cm x 12.37 cm
-
Weight
-
38.14 kg
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Naming inputs
-
Yes
-
Power indicator on / off
-
Yes
-
Energy saving mode
-
Yes (minimum, medium and maximum)
-
USB player
-
Yes
-
Power generator
-
100-240 volts 0.50 \ 60 Hertz
-
Power Type
-
Integrated Energy
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
Installing VESA
-
800 x 400 mm
-
CB scheme
-
Yes
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
Almtmirh signal compatibility
-
Elite-S
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.