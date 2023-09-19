High image quality

About Cookies on This Site

47WV30

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

Screen Size

47-inch

Screen Type

IPS

Contrast Ratio

16:9

Screen resolution

1366 x 768HD

Ratio of brightness

800 cd / m2

Lighting contrast

1400:1

Kinetics CR

1: 500,000

The viewing angle

178 * 178 degrees

Color Depth

16.7m (8bit)

Response time

8 ms

Work Range

60,000 hours

VIDEO PROPERTIES

The largest percentage of purity

1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)

Purity of principle

1366 x 768 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)

Frequency scanner H

30 ~ 68kHz (RGB, HDMI / DVI-D), DISPLAY PORT

Frequency scanner v

56 ~ 75Hz (RGB) 56H ~ 60HZ (HDMI / DVI)

Frequencies

80MHz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)

Coincided compatibility

Separately \ Digital

Color temperature

Cool / Normal / Warm

ENTRANCES

Digital

HDMI (1), DVI (1), with HDCP for all input

Analog

RGB (1) Component (BNC, 1), AV (BNC, 1)

Sound

PC Audio In (1), AV / Component Audio in (RCA, 1)

External controller

Main: RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR receiver (1)

USB

Yes

EXITS

Digital

DVI-D (1)

Analog

RGB (1)

Sound

External Speakers

External controller

RS232C

AUDIO PROPERTIES

Sound balance

Yes

Sound power

20 Watt

Amplifier

Yes

Voice clarity 2

Yes

Acoustic patterns

Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

FEATURES

Sides size

3.9mm (left / top) / 2.4mm (right / bottom)

Screen size

104.68 cm x 75 cm x 33.5 cm

Weight

35 kg

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Taels Maud

15 * 15

ISM way

Yes

Lock

Yes

Automatic configuration / stage

Yes

Naming inputs

Yes

Automatic power / memory source

Yes

DPM choice

Yes

Power indicator on / off

Yes

Energy saving mode

Yes (minimum, medium and maximum)

USB player

Yes

ENERGY

Power generator

100-240 volts 0.50 \ 60 Hertz

Power Type

Integrated Energy

VALIDATION AND INSTALLATION VESA

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

Installing VESA

800 x 400 mm

CB scheme

Yes

EMC

FCC / CE / KCC / VCCI / JQA

Energy Star

Yes

CONSENSUS MULTIMEDIA PLAYERS

The built-in media player

Yes

MATCH PROGRAMS

Almtmirh signal compatibility

Elite-w lite

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.