Three-dimensional high definition
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55 - inch
-
Screen Type
-
IPS
-
Contrast Ratio
-
16:9
-
Screen resolution
-
1920 * 1080 FHD
-
Ratio of brightness
-
450 NIT
-
Lighting contrast
-
1400:1
-
Kinetics CR
-
1: 500,000
-
The viewing angle
-
178 * 178 degrees
-
Response time
-
8 ms
-
Work Range
-
60,000 hours
-
The largest percentage of purity
-
1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)
-
Purity of principle
-
1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)
-
Frequency scanner H
-
30 ~ 68kHz (RGB, HDMI / DVI-D), DISPLAY PORT
-
Frequency scanner v
-
56 ~ 75Hz (RGB) 56H ~ 60HZ (HDMI / DVI)
-
Frequencies
-
148.5MHz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)
-
Coincided compatibility
-
Separately \ Digital
-
Color temperature
-
User / Cool / Normal / Warm
-
Digital
-
HDMI (1), DVI (1 ), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
-
Main: RGB (1) (Shared Component) (1), AV (1)
-
Sound
-
PC Audio In
-
External controller
-
Main: RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR receiver (1)
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Digital
-
DVI-D (1)
-
Analog
-
RGB (1)
-
Sound
-
External Speakers
-
External controller
-
RS232C
-
Sound balance
-
Yes
-
Sound power
-
20 Watt
-
Amplifier
-
Yes
-
Voice clarity 2
-
Yes
-
Acoustic patterns
-
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Sides size
-
3.4mm (left / top) / 1.9mm (right / bottom)
-
Screen size
-
121.52 cm x 68.6 cm x 9.9 cm
-
Weight
-
33.4 kg
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Taels Maud
-
15 * 15
-
ISM way
-
Yes
-
Lock
-
Yes
-
Automatic configuration / stage
-
Yes
-
Power indicator on / off
-
Yes
-
Power generator
-
100-240 volts 0.50 \ 60 Hertz
-
Power Type
-
Integrated Energy
-
Energy consumption
-
210W (Typ) / 120W (SES)
-
The built-in media player
-
Yes
-
Almtmirh signal compatibility
-
Elite-w lite
-
