We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
84" , 72"
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
84.72 inches
-
Contrast Ratio
-
16:9
-
Screen resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Screen Type
-
IPS
-
Ratio of brightness cd / m2
-
500
-
Lighting contrast
-
1400:1
-
Response time
-
12 ms
-
The viewing angle
-
178 * 178 degrees
-
Super IPS
-
Yes
-
Color Depth
-
1:06 Bellion
-
The average time before the first technical damage
-
50,000 hours
-
Digital
-
HDMI (1), DVI (1 ), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
-
Main: RGB (1) Option1 ( Included): Composite (1)
-
External controller
-
Main: RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR (1)
-
Sound
-
Main: RGB / DVI-D / AV
-
USB
-
2
-
Analog
-
Component (1), Composite (1), RGB (1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Digital
-
DVI-D (1)
-
Sound
-
External Speakers
-
External controller
-
RS232C (1), IR (1)
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Automatic adjustment of brightness
-
Permeated
-
Brightness / Contrast / taillight
-
Yes
-
Position / size
-
Yes
-
Automatic configuration / stage
-
Yes
-
Advanced
-
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White , Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level
-
Naming inputs
-
Yes
-
Automatic power / memory source
-
Yes
-
Lock
-
Yes
-
DPM choice
-
Yes
-
Power indicator on / off
-
Yes
-
USB player
-
Yes
-
Energy saving mode
-
Yes (minimum, medium and maximum)
-
Sound balance
-
Yes
-
Voice clarity 2
-
Yes
-
Sound power
-
20 Watt
-
Amplifier
-
Yes
-
Acoustic patterns
-
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Safety
-
Yes
-
Installing VESA
-
600 x 400
-
CB scheme
-
Yes
-
Power generator
-
100-240 volts 0.50 \ 60 Hertz
-
Power Type
-
Integrated Energy
-
Energy consumption
-
Type: 350W, Smart power: 200W, DPM: 1.5W, integrated energy: saving 0.5W
-
External multimedia player
-
Yes
-
The built-in media player
-
Yes
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.