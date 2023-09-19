About Cookies on This Site

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

Screen Size

84.72 inches

Contrast Ratio

16:9

Screen resolution

3840 x 2160

Screen Type

IPS

Ratio of brightness cd / m2

500

Lighting contrast

1400:1

Response time

12 ms

The viewing angle

178 * 178 degrees

Super IPS

Yes

Color Depth

1:06 Bellion

The average time before the first technical damage

50,000 hours

ENTRANCES

Digital

HDMI (1), DVI (1 ), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input

Analog

Main: RGB (1) Option1 ( Included): Composite (1)

External controller

Main: RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR (1)

Sound

Main: RGB / DVI-D / AV

USB

2

EXITS

Analog

Component (1), Composite (1), RGB (1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Digital

DVI-D (1)

Sound

External Speakers

External controller

RS232C (1), IR (1)

FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Automatic adjustment of brightness

Permeated

Brightness / Contrast / taillight

Yes

Position / size

Yes

Automatic configuration / stage

Yes

Advanced

Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White , Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level

Naming inputs

Yes

Automatic power / memory source

Yes

Lock

Yes

DPM choice

Yes

Power indicator on / off

Yes

USB player

Yes

Energy saving mode

Yes (minimum, medium and maximum)

AUDIO PROPERTIES

Sound balance

Yes

Voice clarity 2

Yes

Sound power

20 Watt

Amplifier

Yes

Acoustic patterns

Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

VALIDATION AND INSTALLATION VESA

Safety

Yes

Installing VESA

600 x 400

CB scheme

Yes

ENERGY

Power generator

100-240 volts 0.50 \ 60 Hertz

Power Type

Integrated Energy

Energy consumption

Type: 350W, Smart power: 200W, DPM: 1.5W, integrated energy: saving 0.5W

CONSENSUS MULTIMEDIA PLAYERS

External multimedia player

Yes

The built-in media player

Yes

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.