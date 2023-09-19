We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LT340C Series
All Spec
-
Inch
-
43
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 2080 (FHD)
-
Backlight Unit Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
400
-
Digital
-
Yes (DVB-T2/C/S2)
-
HDR / HDR Dolby Vision
-
- / -
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0ch
-
Hospitality
-
Quick Menu (3.0), USB Cloning, Wake on LAN, SNMP, Self Diagnostics (USB), HTNG-CEC (1.4), Simplink (HDMI-CEC, 1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Hotel Mode / Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto playback / USB Auto playback+, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Crestron ConnectedⓇ, Time Scheduler, NTP sync timer, Chromecast Dongle Anti-theft Cover (optional), Anti-theft System (Kensington Lock (32" backcover))
-
Set Side
-
Headphone Out, HDMI In (1.4), USB (2.0), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
-
HDMI In (1.4), RF In (2), AV In (Phone Jack Type), Component in (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RGB In, RS-232C (Control & Service), PC Audio Input (Share with Component Audio), RJ45 (Service), External Speaker Out : Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R : 2.0W, L : 2.0W, 8Ω)
-
Vesa
-
200 x 200
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
-
977 x 615 x 187 / 8.1
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
-
977 x 575 x 71.7 (80.8) / 8.0
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
-
1,060 x 660 x 152 / 10.5
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240, 50/60
-
Typical
-
62.6
-
Stand-by
-
0.5↓
-
Region
-
Middle East & Africa
-
