About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
US660H Series

Specs

Support

Resource

US660H Series

43US660H0GD

US660H Series

(3)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Inch

43

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Backlight Unit Type

Direct

Brightness (nit)

300

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB -T2 / C / S2

VIDEO

HDR (10 Pro / HLG)

Yes / Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

One Touch Sound Tuning

Ready

LG Sound Sync

Bluetooth required

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 3.0

Data Streaming (IP & RF)

Yes

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

GEM / HTML5

IP Return path

Yes

Multicast / Unicast ready

Yes

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

Yes

Pro:Centric Application (version)

PCA3.8

Pro:Centric Server

PCS400R / PCS200S

DRM

Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom Media

FEATURES

Hospitality

Hotel Mode(Installer Menu), Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen(Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable / Fixed), Instant ON, External Power Out, V-Lan Tag, RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility (LEC-005), Moving Picture Playback (SD / HD / Plus HD), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot

Set Rear

HDMI In (HDCP, 2.0) (2), RF In (2), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C (Control & Service), Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 (Usage Purpose : 2 (Ethernet, Aux)), External Speaker Out (3.5mm Phone Jack) : 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R : 2.0W, L : 2.0W, 8Ω) - Vol. Control1)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)

Vesa

200 x 200

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

973 x 626 x 303 / 11.2

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

973 x 572 x 85.0 / 8.0

W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

1,147 x 660 x 190 / 14.0

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Typical

101W

Stand-by

0.5W

GENERAL

Region

Middle East & Africa

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.