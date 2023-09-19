US660H Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Inch
-
49
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Backlight Unit Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness (nit)
-
400
-
Digital
-
DVB -T2 / C / S2
-
HDR (10 Pro / HLG)
-
Yes / Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
-
Ready
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Bluetooth required
-
Solution Type
-
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 3.0
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
-
Yes
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
-
GEM / HTML5
-
IP Return path
-
Yes
-
Multicast / Unicast ready
-
Yes
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
-
PCA3.8
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
PCS400R / PCS200S
-
DRM
-
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom Media
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode(Installer Menu), Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen(Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable / Fixed), Instant ON, External Power Out, V-Lan Tag, RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility (LEC-005), Moving Picture Playback (SD / HD / Plus HD), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
-
Set Side
-
HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
-
HDMI In (HDCP, 2.0) (2), RF In (2), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C (Control & Service), Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 (Usage Purpose : 2 (Ethernet, Aux)), External Speaker Out (3.5mm Phone Jack) : 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R : 2.0W, L : 2.0W, 8Ω) - Vol. Control1)
-
Vesa
-
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
-
1,110 x 705 x 303 / 14.3
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
-
1,110 x 650 x 81.1 / 11.1
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
-
1,296 x 770 x 171 / 17.2
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical
-
94W
-
Stand-by
-
0.5W
-
Region
-
Middle East & Africa
-
