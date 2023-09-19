We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AN960H Series
4K UHD OLED Hotel Smart TV with Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solutions
A TV is framed on a hotel wall’s shelf, and the TV screen shows works of art.
LG OLED Self-lit
The cosmos with rich colors and vivid picture quality.
Pro:Centric Cloud
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Pro:Centric Direct
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
More Innovative LG webOS22
A TV is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS22.
SoftAP
With the TV’s SoftAP function, connect other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.
* Screen Share may not be operated at the same time.
Pro:Idiom
Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.
All Spec
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
AI Picture Pro
-
YES
-
Game Optimizer
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
-
Power Cable
-
N/A (Attached)
-
Remote type
-
MMR
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES(Teletext Only)
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
238W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
210W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
EMC
-
CE
-
Safety
-
CB, CU TR
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES
-
AI Sound
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
450 nit (APL 25%)
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
3.2/3.2/3.2/3.2 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
9.1/9.1/8.9/12.8 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1360 x 810 x 172 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1228 x 708 x 45.9 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1228 x 772 x 235 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
23.7 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
14.3 kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
14.5 kg
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Line Out)
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Mobile Remote
-
YES
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
Port Block
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
CI Slot
-
YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
RF In
-
YES (2ea)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (Phone jack)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (2ea / 2.0)
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
AOD
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
Gallery Mode
-
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
-
YES (HDMI2)
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Built-in)
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 22
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (2 Video)
-
VESA Compatible
-
300 x 200 mm
-
Front Color
-
OLED (4 side Cinema Screen)
-
Stand Type
-
2 Pole
-
Tool Name
-
A2
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.