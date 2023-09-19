We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Large screen display
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
38 inches
-
Contrast Ratio
-
16:4
-
Screen resolution
-
1920 * 502
-
Screen Type
-
IPS
-
Ratio of brightness cd / m2
-
420
-
Lighting contrast
-
1400:1
-
Response time
-
5ms
-
The viewing angle
-
178 * 178 degrees
-
Super IPS
-
Yes
-
Color Depth
-
1:06 Bellion
-
The average time before the first technical damage
-
50,000 hours
-
Frequencies
-
25.0MHz ~ 140.0MHz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)
-
Coincided compatibility
-
Separately \ Digital
-
Frequency scanner v
-
57 ~ 63Hz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)
-
Color temperature
-
User / Cool / Normal / Warm
-
Frequency scanner H
-
28 ~ 70kHz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)
-
The largest percentage of purity
-
1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)
-
Purity of principle
-
1920 x 502 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)
-
IR Input
-
Yes
-
HDMI \ DVD with any Bhd CB
-
Yes
-
The size of the BBC
-
Automatic Layout of the high quality
-
Size HD TV
-
480i / 480p / 576i / 576p / 720p / 1080i / 1080p
-
RG -45
-
Yes
-
RS 232C
-
1/1, Female-to-Female Crossed Type
-
Safety
-
UL
-
MCC
-
FCC
-
Sizes
-
38.8" x 11.8" x 3.5"
-
Weight
-
30.4 lbs
-
VESA surface
-
400 * 200 mm
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.