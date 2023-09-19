About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Large screen display

Specs

Support

Resource

Large screen display

M3801SCBN

Large screen display

Print

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

Screen Size

38 inches

Contrast Ratio

16:4

Screen resolution

1920 * 502

Screen Type

IPS

Ratio of brightness cd / m2

420

Lighting contrast

1400:1

Response time

5ms

The viewing angle

178 * 178 degrees

Super IPS

Yes

Color Depth

1:06 Bellion

The average time before the first technical damage

50,000 hours

VIDEO PROPERTIES

Frequencies

25.0MHz ~ 140.0MHz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)

Coincided compatibility

Separately \ Digital

Frequency scanner v

57 ~ 63Hz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)

Color temperature

User / Cool / Normal / Warm

Frequency scanner H

28 ~ 70kHz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)

The largest percentage of purity

1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)

Purity of principle

1920 x 502 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI / DVI)

REAR ENTRANCES

IR Input

Yes

HDMI \ DVD with any Bhd CB

Yes

The size of the BBC

Automatic Layout of the high quality

Size HD TV

480i / 480p / 576i / 576p / 720p / 1080i / 1080p

RG -45

Yes

RS 232C

1/1, Female-to-Female Crossed Type

VALIDATION AND INSTALLATION VESA

Safety

UL

MCC

FCC

SCREEN SIZE

Sizes

38.8" x 11.8" x 3.5"

Weight

30.4 lbs

VESA surface

400 * 200 mm

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.