Corporate
In the era of data and information, LG has developed corporate displays solutions for increased efficiency and high performance workplaces. Effectively deliver information and boost collaboration with specifically designed features. Discover more below.
Why LG Information Display
LG Digital Signage Solution provides a high-performing workplace as a content communication platform which bridges management, employees and consumers with its exceptional display quality, flexible design as well as reliability.
Companies can rely on LG Digital Signage for superior display quality, flexible design, easy-to-use features and have competitive total cost ownership(TCO) as a total solution from installation, customization, use and maintenance. Vivid screens, reliability and easy use enhance work environment and make remote work effortless. Company members can write, create, edit and share data conveniently with the help of our products.
Lobby
The unique display leaves symbolic image of the company, make visitors feel welcome and effectively deliver information.
Huddle Room - Standard
This is a small, private space, ideal for short meetings of 2 to 6 people. Displays normally need at least 1.5m of viewing distance, which limits space efficiency. LG Signage maximizes space efficiency and productivity with easy installation, data input, and screen sharing.
Huddle Room - Interactive
For interactive communication in a small space, we present LG Signage, an all-in-one touch experience with built-in interactive touch screen and easy-to-use writing software. With a LG’s interact signage, you can set up and share your screen quick and efficient meeting with people.
Small Room - Standard
This space is similar to a huddle room, but for 6 to 10 people. It is suitable for quick meetings or interviews, where a small space needs to be used efficiently. A compact display solution that fully utilizes the small space with easy installation and compatibility is needed. LG's certified display guarantees seamless long-distance communications.
Small Room - Interactive
In any small room, you need space for interactive discussion and writing. Meet the built-in all-in-one touch experience with LG IDB. Customize your options on an intuitive platform. Maximize convenience with user-friendly design and functions.
Medium Room - Standard
This is a space for cross-functional collaboration of 7 to 15 people. Images should be clearly visible from a distance, with no compatibility issues. Data need to be shared frequently. Warm-up time and maintenance should be minimal for smooth rotation of meetings. Hold conferences and presentations in full confidence with a certified display. UHD keeps the screen vivid and the wide-angled IPS panel allows people to focus, which increases productivity. Data sharing is also efficient with One:Quick Share.
Medium Room - Interactive
The interactive space of a medium room accommodates a large number of people, so writing capability and connectivity with a wide range of devices are crucial. With webOS/Android-based SoC, you can increase sharing and compatibility with the AV control system for efficient collaboration.
Large Room - Standard
This space is for training and seminars of up to 50 people. This space needs a larger display than other rooms. It needs high-quality images, even from a distance and different angles. A screen that is easily compatible with video conference solutions is needed. All of this, as well as multi-display, is possible with LG Signage.
Board Room
This is a meeting room for 15 or more executives. The display must be visible from a distance and different angles. Unlike other meeting rooms, a large screen is required. Space efficiency is important and noise should be kept minimal. LG Signage produces minimal noise and great picture quality, and guarantees space efficiency.
Auditorium
This space is for big events of up to 300 people, suitable for training, board meetings, and presentations. A durable and wide high-resolution display that can be installed in different spaces is needed, and our large custom LED displays support the ultimate one-way communication. LG’s ConnectedCare Service and SuperSign CMS provide optimal operational efficiency.