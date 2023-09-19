About Cookies on This Site

1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

22XE1J-B

22XE1J-B

1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

Front view with infill image

Versatile Outdoor Display Fit for Your Business

Ads for tires are displayed on a 22XE1J installed on the upper part of the gas lubricator. A lady entering a café looks at the advertisement on the 22XE1J which is installed on the wall of the building.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

A 22XE1J is installed on the wall at the entrance of the building with another 22XE1J stand below for reservation purposes. The lady with sunglasses is using the 22XE1J screen with a touch overlay to make a reservation. The screen remains visible even when under direct sunlight.

High Visibility Under Bright Environments

With a brightness of 1,500 nits, 22XE1J boasts high visibility in bright environments. In addition, its clear visibility can deliver a variety of information even to those wearing polarized sunglasses.

The left one shows a 22XE1J installed on the wall showing its 21.5&quot; in size. On the right, there are various screen types: A hanging type, kiosk type, and stand-alone installation type.

21.5 inches of Versatile Screen Size

The small and light size of 21.5 inches allows for flexible use in various spaces. In particular, you can install the display in various way allowing for high utilization for small-medium businesses (SMB) to large businesses.

The 22XE1J is protected against dust, direct sunlight, rain, and snow.

Secured Protection with IP56 Design

The display is sealed with IP56 design for reliable operation. It’s designed to be not only waterproof but also weatherproof against the damaging effects of the sun, rain, snow, dust and wind, which is an essential feature for outdoor application.

A display is working well in an environment of -30~50°C.

Wide Operating Temperature Range

22XE1J can be used under a wide range of operating temperatures which results in fewer constraints for outdoor installation.

The 22XE1J has a conformal coating making it resistant to dust and salinity in moisture.

Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating* improves reliability of the circuit board, power board by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

*Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris

The 22XE1J screen can adjust its brightness automatically according to the ambient light.

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.

High Performance with webOS

Quad Core SoC* can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 4.1 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

*System-on-Chip

Easy Content Distribution
& SW Update

22XE1J features embedded Wi-Fi*, Bluetooth, Beacon making it easy to distribute content wirelessly and update Firmware. In particular, using Beacon and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), shop manager can do various promotional activities, such as providing promotional coupons or product information to visitor in real time.

The store owner can easily distribute content and update firmware using a wireless connection such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

*Wi-Fi performance may vary depending on your router and circumstance.

Web Monitoring
(Control Manager)

This is a web-based monitoring solution, which provides a ease of control for the user. It enables users to have full access anywhere, anytime from their mobile phone & PC as long as they’re connected to a network while having access to both current and past data. It allows users to monitor the unit, make any adjustments and control it remotely in real-time.

User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.

LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota

Using LG's Promota* application, downloadable on a mobile device, you can easily create your own display contents. With Promota, you can add text and images to create an online profile for your business as well as deliver information such as event news, seasonal menus, promotions, and even more to your customers while recommending easy-to-use templates relevant to your industry.

The store owner can simply create menu contents on the menu board using mobile application.

*LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)

Real-time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the 22XE1J series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Print

All Spec

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual (EIG, IG), RS-232C Gender

Optional

NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

5 % to 100 %

Operation Temperature

-30 °C to 50 °C

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Weight (Head)

8.3Kg

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

38.3mm(R/L), 24.0mm(T/B)

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

632 x 394 x 187mm

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

557.3 x 319.8 x 65mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

10Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

100 x 100 mm

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

290 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 392 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

115W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

85W (Full White) 36W (IEC 62087)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

N/A

Available Object Size for Touch

N/A

Interface

N/A

Multi Touch Point

N/A

Operating System Support

N/A

Protection Glass Thickness

N/A

Protection Glass Transmission

N/A

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

N/A

PROTECTION GLASS

Anti-Reflective

YES

Degree of Protection

N/A

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

YES

Shatter-Proof

YES

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

Tempered strengthening

Thickness

2mm

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Edge

Brightness

1,500nit (Typ., with Glass)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7 Million colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1 (Typ.)

Dynamic CR

800,000:1

Life time

70,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS (AHVA)

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

YES

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

25ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

21.5

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 25%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Direct Sunlight

YES

IP Rating

IP56

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

Max. 15 degree

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

NO

DP Out

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

YES

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

NO

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

NO

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

NO

Promota

YES

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

YES

Humidity Sensor

YES

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

NO

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

YES

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

NO

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

NO

Booting Logo Image

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

NO

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

YES

No Signal Image

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Play via URL

YES

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

NO

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

NO

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

YES

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.