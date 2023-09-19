About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
2023 LG Ultra Narrow Bezel Video Wall, 55inch

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

2023 LG Ultra Narrow Bezel Video Wall, 55inch

55VL5PJ-A

2023 LG Ultra Narrow Bezel Video Wall, 55inch

front view

Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation

A man is looking at a big screen attached to the window of a sports store.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Daisy Chain Capability

By using this daisy-chained network feature, you can execute commands such as controlling, monitoring and even updating firmware.

Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VL5PJ installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

* LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

The ultra narrow bezel provides immersive images continuously.

Ultra Narrow Bezel

The 3.5mm ultra narrow bezel size creates immersive and seamless viewing experiences on assembled video wall screens.
VL5PJ can adjust the color temperature from 3,200K to 13,000K in units of 100K.

Easy Color Adjustment

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.

 

VL5PJ consists of less image gaps between the tiled screens compared to the LG Conventional. This improves the viewing experience of the displayed content as it minimizes the visual disturbance by the gaps.

Image Gap Reduction

The VL5PJ includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

* The "LG Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
** The image shown above are for illustration purposes only.

The included SoC and webOS smart signage platform demonstrate its ability to execute several tasks at once.

High Performance and Great Scalability

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the VL5PJ can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK (Software Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimize their web apps.

* SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness(Typ., nit)

500

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle (H × V)

178 × 178

Color Depth

10bit, 1.07Billon colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

3%

Life time

60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes/Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI 2 (HDCP 2.2), DP (HDCP 2.2), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio In, RS-232C In, RJ45 (LAN), IR In, USB 2.0 Type A

Output

DP Out (Input : HDMI / DVI / DP), Audio Out, RS-232C Out

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

Weight(Head)

23.5 Kg

Packed Weight

26.9 Kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1,213.4 x 684.2 x 93.1 mm

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

1,337 x 247 x 833 mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400

KEY FEATURE

HW

Internal Memory (8 GB), Temperature Sensor, BLU Sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

SW

webOS 4.1, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected®2)), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), HDMI-CEC3), SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom, W/B Setting by Grey Scale, Scan Inversion

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

135 W

Max.

150W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

461 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max)

Smart Enegy Saving

115 W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5 W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB/NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / Energy Star 8.0

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes / Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

LG Connected care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek,Turkish, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

SPECIAL FEATURE

IP Rating

IP5X tested

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.