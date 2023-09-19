We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2023 LG Ultra Narrow Bezel Video Wall, 55inch
Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation
Daisy Chain Capability
Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.
Real-Time LG ConnectedCare
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VL5PJ installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.
* LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
* SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness(Typ., nit)
-
500
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H × V)
-
178 × 178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit, 1.07Billon colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
3%
-
Life time
-
60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes/Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI 2 (HDCP 2.2), DP (HDCP 2.2), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio In, RS-232C In, RJ45 (LAN), IR In, USB 2.0 Type A
-
Output
-
DP Out (Input : HDMI / DVI / DP), Audio Out, RS-232C Out
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
23.5 Kg
-
Packed Weight
-
26.9 Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
1,213.4 x 684.2 x 93.1 mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
-
1,337 x 247 x 833 mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400
-
HW
-
Internal Memory (8 GB), Temperature Sensor, BLU Sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
SW
-
webOS 4.1, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected®2)), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), HDMI-CEC3), SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom, W/B Setting by Grey Scale, Scan Inversion
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
135 W
-
Max.
-
150W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
461 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Enegy Saving
-
115 W
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5 W
-
Safety
-
CB/NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / Energy Star 8.0
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
LG Connected care
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek,Turkish, Arabic
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
IP Rating
-
IP5X tested
-
