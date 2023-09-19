About Cookies on This Site

75UH5J-M

Front view with infill image

New High Haze UHD
Standard Signage

A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

75UH5J-M has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

Adequate Brightness Level

The 75UH5J-M series boasts an adequate brightness level of 500 cd/m² for indoor displays, effectively showcasing content and capturing the public’s attention. This makes it an adequate display solution for marketing purposes in various settings, including meeting rooms, airports, retail outlets, and shopping malls.

* Actual images available may differ from the example images shown.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

High-Performance with webOS

LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

Conformal Coating

In various places the 75UH5J-M series is unable to avoid exposure to environments containing dust, humidity, etc. which may hamper performance over time. The conformal coating on power board reduces these risks by protecting 75UH5J-M series from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

The UH5J-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.

* Actual images (signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.

Mobile Content Management

You can create a store profile and get template recommendations using the Promota* app. Users can customize templates as needed and easily create and manage content not only on PCs but also on mobile devices.

In a clothing store, a user is using the app to produce promotional content to display on the UH5J-H installed on the store’s wall.

* LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)
* In Korea, the name is not Promota, but Mustard.

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is protected from dust, reducing the risk of performance degradation.

IP5x Certified Design

Compatible with AV Control System

The 75UH5J-M series has supported Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

Compatible with AV Control System

* Network based control

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size (Inch)

75 inches

Panel Technology

IPS technology

Back Light Type

Edge

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

120 Hz

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Color Gamut

BT709 95%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 billion

Response Time

6ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

Life time

50,000 hours (Regular)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portait / Landscape

Yes/Yes

Transparency

Not available

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

Not available

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

Yes (3 for each unit)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

DP In

Yes (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

DVI-D In

Yes (HDCP 1.4)

RGB In

No

Audio In

Yes

RS232C In

Yes

RJ45(LAN) In

Yes (1 for each unit)

IR In

Yes

USB In

USB 2.0 Type A (1 per unit)

HDMI Out

Yes

DP Out

No

Audio Out

Yes

Touch USB

No

External Speaker Out

No

RS232C Out

Yes

RJ45(LAN) Out

No

IR Out

No

Daisy Chain

Input: HDMI, DP / Output: HDMI

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 14.9mm

Weight (Head)

41.5Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

Not available

Packed Weight

51.2Kg

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

Not available

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1816 x 1123 x 228mm

Handle

600 × 400 mm

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 × 400 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16 gigabytes

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

Yes

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Auto Brightness Sensor

Yes

Pixel Sensor

No

Proximity Sensor

No

Current Sensor

No

BLU Sensor

No

Humidity Sensor

No

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

Yes

Power Indicator

No

Local Key Operation

Yes

FAN (Built-in)

No

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 6.0

Local Contents Scheduling

Yes

Group Manager

Yes

USB Plug & Play

Yes

Fail over

Yes

Booting Logo Image

Yes

No Signal Image

Yes

RS232C Sync

Yes

Local Network Sync

Yes

Backlight Sync

No

PIP

Yes

PBP

Yes (4 pictures side by side)

Screen Share

Yes

Video Tag

Yes (4 video signals)

Play via URL

Yes

Screen Rotation

Yes

External Input Rotation

Yes

Gapless Playback

Yes

Tile Mode Setting

Yes

Setting Data Cloning

Yes

SNMP

Yes

ISM Method

Yes

Auto Set ID

Yes

Status Mailing

Yes

Control Manager

Yes

Cisco Certification

Yes

Crestron Connected

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

PM mode

Yes

Wake on LAN

Yes

Network Ready

Yes

Beacon

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

SI Server Setting

Yes

webRTC

Yes

Pro:Idiom

Yes

Brightness Compensation

No

W/B Setting by Grey scale

No

Scan Inversion

No

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in power supply

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

170W

Max.

230W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

581 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 785 BTU/Hr(Max.)

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

120W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

Yes (10 watts × 2)

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ERP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

ePEAT(US only)

No

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type compatible

Yes (Piggyback)

OPS Power Built-in

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control+

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Cloud

Yes

Promota

Yes (Not available in the European Union/Independent States)

Mobile CMS

Yes

Connected Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Overlay Touch Compatibility

Not available

Smart Calibration

Not available

Tilt (Face up)

Not available

Tilt (Face down)

Not available

IP Rating

Not available

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

Yes

Power Protection

Not available

Direct Sunlight

Not available

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.