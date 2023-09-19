About Cookies on This Site

75'' UHD 4,000nits Window-facing Display

75XS4G-B

75'' UHD 4,000nits Window-facing Display

75XS4G-B

Make Your Content Stand Out beyond Window with the Outstanding Visibility

Deliver Your Message

*All images of this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Deliver Your Message
with High Visibility
Even Under the Strong Sunlight

With a great brightness of 4,000 nits** and UHD picture quality,
75XS4G clearly deliver contents and attract public attention,
which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.
QWP*** enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.

Deliver Your Message

*‘LG Conventional’ refers to LG 75XS2E.
**Brightness of 75XS4G : Max. 4,000 nits, Typ. 3,200 nits.
***Quarter Wave Plate.

High Energy Efficiency

The 75XS4G is *energy efficient, allowing for an efficient total cost management
while showing content in UHD resolution even with 4,000 nits of high brightness.

*Maximum power consumption of 75XS4G is 790 W at ‘On Mode’. The figure may differ depending on the actual environment.

Space Blending Slim Design

Given that window-facing displays are usually installed indoors close to the window,
75XS4G's slim design is useful as it can blend naturally inside the store.

Space Blending Slim Design

*‘LG Conventional’ refers to LG 75XS2E.

Double-sided Usage with Dedicated Bracket

Due to the 75XS4G flat-back design and dedicated bracket*,
store owner can attach LG’s UHD display** to the back for the purpose of
displaying a variety of content for both external and internal customers.

*Bracket is optional.
**Attachable Displays : LG 65/55/49 inches UH7 Series, 65/55/49 inches UH5/UM3 Series.

Wide Operating
Temperature Range

75XS4G can operate at various temperatures of 0-40°C.

Conformal Coating

*Conformal Coating improves reliability of the circuit board, power board
by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

*Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris.

High Performance with webOS

Quad Core SoC* can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player.
In addition, webOS 4.1 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.

*System-on-Chip.

Multiple Display Control with a Remote Control

Multiple device controls are available through the RJ45 & RS-232C ports.
It means that even double-sided displays can be easily controlled simultaneously
with a remote control.

Easy Content Distribution
& SW Update

75XS4G features embedded Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Beacon making it easy to distribute content wirelessly and update Firmware. In particular, using Beacon and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy),
Shop manager can do various promotional activities, such as providing promotional coupons or product information to visitor in real time.

Web Monitoring
(Control Manager)

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease.
It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime
from their mobile phone while having access to both current and past data.
It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.

Precise Installation Using Leveler Tool

The 75XS4G is equipped with a "Leveler Tool" which shows users how the device is tilt,
so the display can be precisely installed.

Alert for Right Direction

The 75XS4G is equipped with a "horizontal sensor", so the display can be installed accurately.

Explore more showroom at LG Digital Connect

Explore more showroom at
LG Digital Connect

Explore more showroom at<br>LG Digital Connect Explore
All Spec

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender, IR Sheet

Optional

Double sided Bracket (Landscape&Portrait : WM-B640S)

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 30 °C (Direct Sunlight)

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

2559 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2696 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

790W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

750W (Full White) 405W (IEC 62087)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

N/A

Available Object Size for Touch

N/A

Interface

N/A

Multi Touch Point

N/A

Operating System Support

N/A

Protection Glass Thickness

N/A

Protection Glass Transmission

N/A

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

N/A

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Weight (Head)

39.6Kg

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 13.8mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1816 x 1106 x 285mm

Handle

YES

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1679.2 x 957.6 x 104mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

50Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

PROTECTION GLASS

Anti-Reflective

N/A

Degree of Protection

N/A

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

N/A

Shatter-Proof

N/A

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

N/A

Thickness

N/A

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 68%

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1 (Typ.)

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

50,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS / M+

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

YES

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

75

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

DP Out

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

YES

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

YES

IR In

YES

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

NO

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

YES

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

YES

Backlight Sync

YES

Beacon

YES

Booting Logo Image

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

NO

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

YES

No Signal Image

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

YES (2PBP)

PIP

YES

Play via URL

YES

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

YES

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.