75'' UHD 4,000nits Window-facing Display
Make Your Content Stand Out beyond Window with the Outstanding Visibility
Deliver Your Message
*All images of this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Deliver Your Message
with High Visibility
Even Under the Strong Sunlight
75XS4G clearly deliver contents and attract public attention,
which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.
QWP*** enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.
Deliver Your Message
*‘LG Conventional’ refers to LG 75XS2E.
**Brightness of 75XS4G : Max. 4,000 nits, Typ. 3,200 nits.
***Quarter Wave Plate.
High Energy Efficiency
while showing content in UHD resolution even with 4,000 nits of high brightness.
Space Blending Slim Design
75XS4G's slim design is useful as it can blend naturally inside the store.
Space Blending Slim Design
*‘LG Conventional’ refers to LG 75XS2E.
Double-sided Usage with Dedicated Bracket
store owner can attach LG’s UHD display** to the back for the purpose of
displaying a variety of content for both external and internal customers.
*Bracket is optional.
**Attachable Displays : LG 65/55/49 inches UH7 Series, 65/55/49 inches UH5/UM3 Series.
Wide Operating
Temperature Range
Conformal Coating
by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
*Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris.
High Performance with webOS
In addition, webOS 4.1 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.
*System-on-Chip.
Multiple Display Control with a Remote Control
It means that even double-sided displays can be easily controlled simultaneously
with a remote control.
Easy Content Distribution
& SW Update
Shop manager can do various promotional activities, such as providing promotional coupons or product information to visitor in real time.
Web Monitoring
(Control Manager)
It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime
from their mobile phone while having access to both current and past data.
It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.
Precise Installation Using Leveler Tool
so the display can be precisely installed.
Alert for Right Direction
All Spec
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender, IR Sheet
-
Optional
-
Double sided Bracket (Landscape&Portrait : WM-B640S)
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 30 °C (Direct Sunlight)
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
NO
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
2559 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2696 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
790W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
750W (Full White) 405W (IEC 62087)
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
N/A
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
N/A
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
Multi Touch Point
-
N/A
-
Operating System Support
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
N/A
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
N/A
-
Weight (Head)
-
39.6Kg
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
Even bezel : 13.8mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1816 x 1106 x 285mm
-
Handle
-
YES
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1679.2 x 957.6 x 104mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
50Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
Anti-Reflective
-
N/A
-
Degree of Protection
-
N/A
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
-
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
-
N/A
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
-
N/A
-
Thickness
-
N/A
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 68%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1 (Typ.)
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS / M+
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
YES
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
75
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 3%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
-
DP Out
-
NO
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
YES
-
IR In
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
NO
-
Promota
-
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
YES
-
Beacon
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
NO
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
PBP
-
YES (2PBP)
-
PIP
-
YES
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
