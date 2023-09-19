UM3DG Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
86"
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
-
350
-
Input
-
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
-
DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)
-
External Control
-
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in
-
Bezel Width
-
14.3mm (Even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1,926.2 x 1097.2 x 60.6 mm (w/o Handle and Logo)
-
Weight (Head)
-
49kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
2,073 x 1,260 x 292 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
61.1kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
250W
-
Max
-
345W
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A"/CE/KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes(EU Only) / No
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable (1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF), Wall Mount (LSW640A/B)
-
