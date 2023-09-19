About Cookies on This Site

front view

Start Working with Simple and Easy Connecting

LG One:Quick Share is a wireless screen sharing solution available through LG webOS Signage*, USB transmission unit for PC (SC-00DA), and its app. With One:Quick Share, you can simply share personal PC screen to LG Signage with easy initial setup to use, as well as availability to manage LG Signage's basic functions*.

People are having a meet by connecting a USB dongle device to a laptop and sharing a screen with a large signage on the wall.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
* One:Quick Share may not be available in certain products.
** Volume, Picture Mode, Auto Bright, Presentation Timer, Agenda/Note can be set on LG One:Quick Share PC App.

Simply plug in and unplug USB dongle device into a device makes ready to pairing.
EASY TO START

Easy Pairing

Connect USB type dongle devices to LG Signage for auto pairing, and disconnect them. Just by doing so, these two are ready to be connected each other.

* One signage can be connected to a total of 4 USB-type dongle devices.

After pairing, you can share a screen with LG Signage by simply plugging a USB dongle device into the personal PC. This image shows a person is holding the USB dongle and try to connect it to the PC.
EASY TO START

Plug and Play

Simply share your personal PC screen to the LG Signage by connecting the USB dongle device on the PC after pairing with the Signage.

* At the very first time, personal PC needs to install One:Quick Share monitoring software by connecting the dongle device.

There are 6 people having a meeting and 4 PC screens are simultaneously shared on large signage hanging on the wall through the USB dongle device connected to the personal PCs.

SIMPLE TO USE

Wireless Screen Share with One Click

Through pressing the USB dongle button in different ways, you can simply share the PC screen, change to another's one, and can show up to 4 PC screens on the Signage at the same time.

SoftAP function makes it easy for USB dongle device and signage to be connected without additional transceiver.
SIMPLE TO USE

Embedded Wi-Fi

With SoftAP function in LG Signage, USB dongle device and the Signage can be easily connected and used without additional transceiver.

* LG Signage needs to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu in Settings App.

VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Setting Without Remote Control

Without a remote control, you can adjust the default setting values of signage (volume, picture mode, auto bright, etc.) on the One:Quick Share PC application, as well as further edit the agenda/note, presentation settings displayed in Office Meeting Mode.

One:Quick Share PC application allows to adjust the settings of the signage without remote control. And the signage on the wall shows one example of the Office Meeting Mode which users can set from the app.

* Setting without remote control function is enabled when the USB Dongle is paired to the LG Signage and connected to the PC.
** Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting menu of the Signage.

VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Screen Manager

Meeting organizer with admin privileges can manage screens shared on the Signage. You can change the order of the split screens, stop screen sharing, or even select the screen among other connected screens.

Meeting organizer is free to control several screens shared in the signage. So this image shows that the LG Signage screen has the same order of the split screen which the user with the admin privileges sets on the One:Quick Share App.

All Spec

COMPATIBLE MODEL LIST(AS OF JANUARY 2021)

Standard Signage

65”/ 55”/ 49” UH7F
65”/ 55”/ 49”/ 43” UH5F (-H)
65”/ 55”/ 49”/ 43” UM3DG
86”/ 75”/ 65”/ 55”/50”/ 43” UL3G

ONE:QUICK SHARE

User Switching

Yes

Split View

Yes (Max. 4 Screen)

Admin Mode

Yes

Signage Control

Yes

Sound

Windows Only

USB DONGLE HW(SC-00DA)

Embedded OS

Linux

CPU

Quad-core CortexTM-A7

Internal Memory

eMMC (4 GB) , DDR3 (512 MB)

Wi-Fi

IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Max. 30 m available)

Video

H.264

Connectivity

USB 2.0 Type A (1)

Size (W × H × D)

63.8 × 63.8 × 13.5 mm / USB cable (85.5 mm)

Weight

46 g

Power Consumption

2.0 W (Typ.), 2.5 W (Max.)

Operating Temperature / Humidity

0℃ to 40℃ / 0% to 85%

RECOMMENDED PC SPECIFICATION

Operating System Support

Windows 7 SP1 / 8 / 8.1 / 10 64 bit
macOS 10.11 / 10.12 / 10.13 / 10.14 / 10.15 64 bit

CPU

Intel Sandy Bridge i3 (or Later Version)
Skylake i3 / i5 / i6 (or Later Version)
AMD Rygen 1st Generation (or Later Version)

Memory

8 GB↑

