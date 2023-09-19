Outdoor Dispaly

About Cookies on This Site

Front View
Smart Brightness Control
Auto Brightness Sensor

Smart Brightness Control

Screen brightness is automatically adjusted according to the surrounding illumination level. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is lowered in darkness to reduce power consumption.

Clear View: Polarized Sunglasses
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

Clear View: Polarized Sunglasses

FPR (Film-type Patterned Retarder) technology is embedded with a QWP which enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.
True Colors, Wide View
IPS Panel Technology

True Colors, Wide View

IPS technology provides better control of the liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed at virtually any angle.
Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating

The product can be often unavoidably exposed to dust and water during maintenance. Conformal coating on every major circuit board eliminates such troubles by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
Protection from Dust
IP56 Design

Protection from Dust & Humidity

The XE series is sealed with IP56 design ensuring reliable operation. In addition to being waterproof, it is weatherproof against the sun, rain, snow, dust and wind's damaging effects.
Efficient Air Circulation
Thermal Management Solution

Efficient Air Circulation

Offers superb reliability in high temperatures. The patented thermal management technology efficiently cools down heat generated from every part of the product, preventing outside air from entering.
Protect against External Impact
OCA (Optically Clear Adhesive) film

Protect against External Impact

Tempered and laminated front glass ensures optimum protection, from outdoor extremities allowing minimal to no damage from external impacts.
*9.5mm (75"), 7.5mm (55")
* Image is for illustration-purposes only.
Web
Embedded Control Manager

Web & Mobile Monitoring

Easy to control at all times, embedded web monitoring in the panel allows a variety of parameters to be diagnosed in real time via temperature, pixel, door, ambient light and gyro sensors.
Applicable Stand Accessories
Optional Configuration

Applicable Stand Accessories

Optional stand to allow panel to stand freely and facilitate easy cable management.
Print

All Spec

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Manual, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB cable, HDMI cable

Optional

Enclosure Stand (ST-750X), Handle

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

NO / NO

Safety

CB / UL / cUL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

5 % to 100 %

Operation Temperature

-30 °C to 50 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

N/A

Available Object Size for Touch

N/A

Interface

N/A

Multi Touch Point

N/A

Operating System Support

N/A

Protection Glass Thickness

N/A

Protection Glass Transmission

N/A

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

N/A

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Weight (Head)

180Kg

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 110/73.3/73.3/230mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1292 x 2296 x 468mm

Handle

YES

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1075.6 x 2361.6 x 218.9mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1075.6 x 2361.6 x 218.9mm

Packed Weight

247Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

N/A

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

2559 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 3412 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

1W

Max.

1000W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

750W (Full White) 403W (IEC 62087)

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

3,000nit (Typ.), 2,400nit (Min.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

50,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS / M+

Portait / Landscape

YES / NO

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

YES

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

75

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

PROTECTION GLASS

Anti-Reflective

YES

Degree of Protection

YES (P2A)

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

YES

Shatter-Proof

YES

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

Tempered strengthening

Thickness

9.5mm

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Direct Sunlight

YES

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

YES

Audio Out

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

YES (HDCP 1.3)

DP Out

YES

DVI-D In

YES

External Speaker Out

YES

HDMI In

YES (1ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

NO

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB3.0 Type A (1ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

NO

Mobile CMS

NO

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

YES

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

NO

Pixel Sensor

YES

Power Indicator

YES

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

NO

Booting Logo Image

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

NO

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

NO

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

NO

No Signal Image

NO

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 3.0

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Play via URL

NO

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

NO

RS232C Sync

YES

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

NO

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.