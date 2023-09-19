We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Hospitality & Healthcare
Hospitality and healthcare displays are specially designed by LG to provide a excellent guest service and deliver information effectively. These displays come with Pro:Centric application that allows you to create a customised experience for your visitors and guests. Discover more today.
Why LG Information Display
LG's wide range of prodcuts and solutions can meet the requirements of various spaces in the hospitality environments while increasing the efficiency by integrated and customized managements.
LG hospitality TV, total solutions as well as Digital Signage, going with the characteristics of each place, let you deliver information to guests with personalized messages enhancing customer experiences.
Especially, with Pro:Centric solution, LG's hospitality dedicated management solutions, service providers can conveniently control and manage each hospitality TVs, and provide customized room services for each guest.
* 98/86/55UH5F-H only supports hospital mode.
* These are not for medical purposes and cannot be used for medical diagnosis.