LG 2023 86 inch CreateBoard Interactive Screen

LG CreateBoard can simultaneously detect up to 40 points for multi-touch functionality. This creates a lifelike board touch experience, helping students easily become accustomed and truly engage in classes. This leads to the maximum concentration and organic engagement of students.

*A max of 32 points are recognized in the Android environment, and a max of 40 points are detected in the Windows environment.

*Up to 10 points can be recognized in the writing app.