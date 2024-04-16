We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Quarter Wave Plate
* The image is for illustrative purposes only
* IK rating refers to the degree of resistance against external impacts on a scale of 0 to 10. (10 indicates the highest level of protection.)
*XE4F Series don't support the power supply
* The image is for illustrative purposes only
All Spec
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Weight (Head)
40Kg
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 38.4/26/26/38.4mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1446 x 890 x 207mm
-
Handle
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1292.5 x 737.4 x 88.0mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
46Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
N/A
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable, POWER CABLE, Battery, Screws
-
Optional
NO
CERTIFICATION
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
Audio Out
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DP In
YES (HDCP 2.2)
-
DP Out
NO
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
External Speaker Out
YES
-
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2
-
HDMI Out
NO
-
IR In
NO
-
IR Out
NO
-
RGB In
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (2ea, LAN 1ea / HDbaseT 1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
YES
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RS232C Out
YES
-
Touch USB
NO
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
N/A
-
Available Object Size for Touch
N/A
-
Interface
N/A
-
Multi Touch Point
N/A
-
Operating System Support
N/A
-
Protection Glass Thickness
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
N/A
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
N/A
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
5 % to 100 %
-
Operation Temperature
-30 °C to 50 °C
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
BLU Sensor
YES
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
YES
-
Humidity Sensor
YES
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
NO
-
Pixel Sensor
YES
-
Power Indicator
YES
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Auto Set ID
YES
-
Backlight Sync
YES
-
Beacon
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
Cisco Certification
NO
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Crestron Connected
NO
-
External Input Rotation
YES
-
Fail over
YES
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Local Network Sync
YES
-
Network Ready
NO
-
No Signal Image
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 4.0
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
PIP
YES
-
Play via URL
YES
-
PM mode
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
-
RS232C Sync
YES
-
Scan Inversion
NO
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
Screen Share
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
webRTC
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Power Built-in
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
NO
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Brightness
4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7 Million colors
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Panel Technology
IPS / M+
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
YES
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3%
-
Transparency
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1126 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1364 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
3.5W(WOL Off), 8W(WOL on)
-
Max.
400W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Typ.
330W (Full White) 178W (IEC 62087)
PROTECTION GLASS
-
Anti-Reflective
YES
-
Degree of Protection
YES (IK10)
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
YES
-
Shatter-Proof
YES
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
Tempered strengthening
-
Thickness
5mm
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
YES
-
Mobile CMS
NO
-
Promota
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
NO
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
YES
-
IP Rating
IP56
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
Max. 15 degree
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
-
