2023 LG Narrow Bezel UDH Sinage Display, 65inch

2023 LG Narrow Bezel UDH Sinage Display, 65inch

65UM5N-H

2023 LG Narrow Bezel UDH Sinage Display, 65inch

()
Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness (Typ.) : 500 nit
  • Surface Treatement (Haze) : 28 %
  • Bezel : 12.4 mm (T/R/L/B)
  • Interface : HDMI(3) / DP / USB 2.0 / RS232C / RJ45 / Audio / IR
  • webOS Smart Platform
UHD Signage Display with LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security

* 65 inch
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

65UM5N-H

High Resolution Display

It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.

65um5n-h

Convenient webOS Platform

The UM5N-H is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the UM5N-H is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal coating on power board, allowing for stable operation. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x, 30-degree tilting and Shock Monitoring, provide both reliability and satisfaction.

قوة تحمل تمنحك الموثوقية

Design for Space Utilization

Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UM5N-H saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13 mm of space with the slim bracket.

مُصمم للاستفادة من المساحة

ميزات أمان مُحسّنة

Enhanced Security Features

The UM5N-H provides security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, protecting important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certification in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.

الاستدامة

Sustainability

With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, LG is continuously striving to create a better future for manufacturers, consumers, and future generations. With a focus on minimizing waste, maximizing recycling, and efficient power management, LG actively strives for sustainability, obtaining various certifications such as FCC EMC Class B.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

حلول SuperSign

All Spec

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.