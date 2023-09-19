About Cookies on This Site

Education

Education displays and classroom displays offered by LG can effectively deliver educational content and information across institutions or campuses. With touch screens and interactivity features, they maximise learning processes and two-way communication. Discover more below.

Classroom

Active Learning Space.

Students can easily share materials for discussion and assignments in the classroom. In addition the professional displays show customized materials to each student for high quality learning experience. (Presentation, Small group work, or student-led demonstrations).

Laboratories

Research Space.

Students can safely focus on experiments at their seats as they can see the experiment procedures clearly on screen with high picture quality. also they are able to present experiments result to other students & teachers easily and simply.

Faculty Member Space

Faculty members are able to share ideas and teaching experiences to improve class materials in terms of education quality enhancement with interactive display for active discussion and displays optimized for video conference.

 

Large Size Classroom

Auditorium.

LG professional display encourages attendees to participate during social forums at schools. Clear information is easily seen on large screens and improves attendee's understanding of contents.

Library

Group Study Space.

Students can find lots of information easier and faster such as empty seats and locating books with self information search device. And there is room for effective collaboration tools to work together for group work, brain spin, and ideas.

In Between Space

Out of Classroom for Collaboration Study.

Space that students are able to utilize for group study, collaboration casually , freely, conveniently. LG professional display can help schools create the most effective, rewarding and inspiring learning environments.