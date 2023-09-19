LG's wide range of prodcuts and solutions can meet the requirements of various spaces in the hospitality environments while increasing the efficiency by integrated and customized managements.

LG hospitality TV, total solutions as well as Digital Signage, going with the characteristics of each place, let you deliver information to guests with personalized messages enhancing customer experiences.

Especially, with Pro:Centric solution, LG's hospitality dedicated management solutions, service providers can conveniently control and manage each hospitality TVs, and provide customized room services for each guest.