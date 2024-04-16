About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Transparent OLED Touch Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Transparent OLED Touch Signage

30EW5TP-A

Transparent OLED Touch Signage

LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage, Front view with infill image, 30EW5TP-A

See the Unseen,
LG Transparent OLED Signage

A man is doing his job by looking at the data displayed on the Transparent OLED screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Accurate and Vivid Colors

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colors and high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.

A man is getting information through the Transparent OLED Signage screen showing photos of the dessert menu.

Intuitive P-Cap Touch

By adding P-Cap touch sensor film to the display, the utilization possibilities expand to various industries where customer interaction services are demanding. Users could enjoy its fascinating content using their fingertips.

At a café, a woman is selecting from the menu by touching the Transparent OLED Signage screen.

At the museum, a father and two children are touching the Transparent OLED Signage screen, learning about polar bears. Beyond the displaying explanation, miniature polar bear models are exhibited and visible through the screen.

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology makes the Transparent OLED Touch Signage have slimmer structure without backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving high transparency even with P-Cap touch film. While clearly showing objects behind the screen, it overlays the relevant information right before them.

Attach thin and transparent tempered glass to the screen to maximize product protection and user safety.

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered front glass protects product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.

Enhanced Spatial Versatility

Experience the extraordinary with the state-of-the-art LG Transparent OLED Signage, which breaks down the barriers between the screen and surrounding environment, seamlessly connecting different spaces and people.

A man and a woman are selecting a room by touching the Transparent OLED Signage installed on the hotel lobby's front table. There are two Transparent OLED Signage displays installed at the bank counter, showing advertisements for bank products on the screens. Transparent OLED Signage is installed in front of a table upon which cell phones are displayed in a cell phone store, and the Transparent OLED Signage screen is showing a cell phone’s functions. A café has Transparent OLED Signage installed, and a woman is checking the menu by touching the Transparent OLED Signage screen.

* Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.

Print

All Spec

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.