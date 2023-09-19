About Cookies on This Site

Transparent OLED Signage

Transparent OLED Signage

55EW5G-V

Transparent OLED Signage

See the unseen,
LG Transparent OLED

LG Transparent OLED Signage offers new ways to communicate visually and opens up a whole new level of creativity that even conventional digital signage cannot offer.

People analyze their work using the transparent OLED screens installed on the wall of the lobby.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Information about structures is displayed on the transparent OLED screens which are set up in front of the miniature structures.

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology makes the Transparent OLED Signage have slimmer structure without backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving high transparency of 38%* much higher than conventional LCD transparent displays (10%**). While clearly showing objects behind the screen, it overlays the relevant information right before them.

* The Year of Measurement : 2018
Measurement Method : Checking Transparency Using a Hazemeter
Conducted by : LGD - internal testing

** Based on LG’s WFB series.

A man is being shown information and photos of the dessert menu on the transparent OLED screens.

Accurate
and Vivid Colors

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colors and high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.

A thin and transparent tempered glass is attached to the Transparent OLED screen.

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered front glass protects product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.

* Optically Clear Adhesive

A woman reviews her work by looking at it on the transparent OLED screens installed on the office windows.

Expandable Design
(2×N Tiling)

LG Transparent OLED Signage is designed as a semi-assembled display, meaning you can install it in various ways to fit into existing structures and spaces. With a variety of forms of installation*, it can complement any venue in which it is installed.

* Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size (Inch)

55"

Panel Technology

OLED

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, Without Glass)

Contrast Ratio

150,000 : 1

Dynamic CR

No

Color Gamut

BT709 120 %

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors

Response Time

1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Hard coating (2H)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

18 / 7 (Moving Content Only)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/121.7mm

Weight (Head)

11.6Kg (Head), 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1225.5 x 810.1 x 4.9mm (Head)
782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

VESA Standard Mount Interface

No

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

250W

Max.

280W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max)

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

No

CERTIFICATION

Safety

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea) for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M4xL22,12EA / M4 Nut 12EA / M3xL5.5,8EA / M3xL3.5, 20EA), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4EA, MCX cable Holder 4ea

Optional

Stand (ACC-S-EW5F, 2 Pole)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.