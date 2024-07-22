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Mathaba Hotel
Al Mousa Son’s Real Estate Company Introduction
Abdullah and Ibrahim Al Mousa, sons of Abdullahziz Al Mousa, established their real estate company in 1414 H (1993 AD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company is a reputable extension of Al Mousa Real Estate, a well-established firm with over half a century of experience in the Kingdom. Known for its trustworthy investments, Al Mousa Son’s has a strong reputation in the Saudi real estate market.
Challenge
Mathaba Hotel in Makkah encountered several challenges during HVAC system implementation. The primary obstacle was finding a solution that met both city regulations and the client's specific requirements. Initially, a Single Ceiling Concealed Duct (CCD) system was considered, but its limitations in pipe length and the need for additional space due to side-mounted units hindered its effectiveness. Overheating issues with outdoor units further complicated the matter.
Additional challenges arose from installation constraints. The congested space above the false ceiling and the height limitations in common areas impacted indoor unit placement. Moreover, the need for energy-efficient operation and guest control without compromising comfort presented control system complexities.
Criteria
The ideal solution required a compact, low-noise system that could integrate seamlessly with the Building Management System (BMS) without added costs. The project demanded a highly efficient system to minimize energy consumption while ensuring consistent performance year-round.
Solution
The LG Multi V 5 (VRF) system offered the necessary features to meet the project's requirements. By utilizing existing shafts for piping and minimizing space needs, the outdoor units could be efficiently installed on the roof. A CFD analysis confirmed the need to relocate units for optimal performance, and the system was redesigned accordingly.
To suit different areas, various indoor unit types were proposed. For instance, the LG Round Cassette was selected for the restaurant and lobby due to its elegant design and 360-degree airflow.
To achieve centralized control and energy efficiency, LG indoor units with direct card key integration were employed, eliminating the need for additional accessories and simplifying room management. The LG AC Smart central controller served as a BMS gateway, enabling remote monitoring and maintenance.
Results
The LG Multi V series excelled in part-load efficiency, delivering exceptional performance and energy savings. Its compact indoor units complemented the hotel's interior design, and the overall system was cost-effective and easy to install.
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