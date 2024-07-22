mathaba-hotel

The LG Multi V 5 (VRF) system offered the necessary features to meet the project's requirements. By utilizing existing shafts for piping and minimizing space needs, the outdoor units could be efficiently installed on the roof. A CFD analysis confirmed the need to relocate units for optimal performance, and the system was redesigned accordingly.

To suit different areas, various indoor unit types were proposed. For instance, the LG Round Cassette was selected for the restaurant and lobby due to its elegant design and 360-degree airflow.

To achieve centralized control and energy efficiency, LG indoor units with direct card key integration were employed, eliminating the need for additional accessories and simplifying room management. The LG AC Smart central controller served as a BMS gateway, enabling remote monitoring and maintenance.