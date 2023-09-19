We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED Bloc
54” LED Video Wall Display
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Cable-less Signal Transmission & Power Docking
Unlike an LCD video wall, the LSAC series can perform signal transmission
* Non Connectors: Connectors that use RF (Radio Frequency) to transmit and receive data between two devices.
Easy Replacement and Undemanding Maintenance
Without the need for a separate installation space, the LSAC series can replace an existing LCD video wall.
* The product can be installed using VESA wall-mount (600×400) and screws.
* The VESA wall-mount or any other wall-mounts are sold separately.
* HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution for processing HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.
EMC Class B Certified
The LSAC series, certified with EMC class B, is installed on the control room wall.
Standby Mode
In standby mode, the LSAC series consumes less power than LG’s conventional LED signage.
Optimized Image Quality with
α 7 Intelligent Processor
The LSAC series is equipped with the Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor.
Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LSAC series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables LSAC series to be compatible with LG software solutions.
* 'LG ConnectedCare' and 'SuperSign CMS' need to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
All Spec
-
Pixel Configuration
-
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
2.5
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
-
120 × 90
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
-
300 × 225
-
Weight per Module (g)
-
430
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
-
4 × 3
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
-
480 × 270
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)
-
1,200 × 675 × 51
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
-
0.81
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)
-
22.5
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
-
27.8
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
160,000
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
-
±0.5
-
Cabinet Material
-
Die-casting Aluminum
-
Service Access
-
Front
-
Max Brightness (nit)
-
600
-
Color Temperature (K)
-
3,200-9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)
-
160 × 160
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
95%
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
Typ. 5,000 : 1 / Peak. 9,000 : 1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
-
290
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
-
190
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
-
358
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
-
990
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
648
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)
-
1,222
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,840
-
Lifetime (Half Brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature
-
0°C to +40°C
-
Operating Humidity
-
10-80% RH
-
IP Rating Front
-
IP20
-
IP Rating Rear
-
IP20
-
Certification
-
Safety 60950-1, EMC Class B, BS476 Part7 Class1
-
Environment
-
RoHS
-
Controller
-
CSAC-025K
-
