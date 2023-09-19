About Cookies on This Site

Versatile Series

Versatile Series

LSCA Versatile Series

Fast Installation

Various factors including magnets on the top and bottom, positioning pins, handles and fast locks help installers easily set up and dismantle the LED screens without additional tools.

Easy Maintenance

The LSCA series applied a simple Lock Fixing method which requires no additional tools, making it easier to replace LED modules or power/data units. It saves cost and time for maintenance.
Two Cabinet Options

The LSCA series offers two sizes of cabinets, enabling a screen size configuration that fits perfectly with customer's demands.
90° Corner Design Available

If you add a 90° corner option, the LSCA series can deliver flawless content even when installed on right-angled structures.
Front or Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose installation options according to their environment and minimizes limitations in installation and maintenance.

Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions

Powered by LG’s high performance system controller, the LSCA series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business flawlessly.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETER

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch (mm)

2.97

Module Resolution (W x H)

84 × 168

Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

250 × 500

Weight per Module (kg)

1.30

No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

2 × 2 / 2 × 1 (Half-sized)

Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

168 × 336 / 168 × 168 (Half-sized)

Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)

500 × 1,000 × 74.88 / 500 × 500 × 74.88 (Half-sized)

Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

0.500 / 0.250 (Half-sized)

Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)

12.5 / 8.5 (Half-sized)

Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

25.0 / 34.0 (Half-sized)

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

112,896

Flatness of Cabinet

± 0.3 mm

Cabinet Material

Die Casting Aluminum Alloy

Service Access

Front or Rear (One Option Only)

OPTICAL PARAMETER

Max. Brightness (After Calibration)

1,000

Color Temperature

3,200-9,300 (K)

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)

160 × 160

Brightness Uniformity

97%

Color Uniformity

± 0.003 Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

5,000

Processing Depth (bit)

14

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

270 / 135 (Half-sized)

Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

90 / 45 (Half-sized)

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

540

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

2,880

OPERATION CONDITIONS

Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

100,000

Operating Temperature (°C)

-10 °C to +45 °C

Operating Humidity

0 - 80 % RH

IP rating Front / Rear

IP30 / IP30

CONTROLLER(CVCA)

Input Interface

HDMI / DP / OPS / USB

Input Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 @60Hz

Output Signal

Gigabit Ethernet (16 ea)

Output Fiber Optical

No

Control RJ45

Yes

Control USB

No

Electrical Power Consumption (W)

50

Electrical Power Supply (V)

AC 100-240 V

Mechanical Size (mm)

443 (W) × 307.5 (D) × 63 (H)
→ EIA Standard Rack (2U)

Mechanical Weight (kg)

4.9

Feature Signal Redundancy

Yes

Feature HDR10

Yes

CONTROLLER(LCIN006)

Input Interface

HDMI / DVI

Input Resolution

1,920 x 1,200 @60Hz

Output Signal

Gigabit Ethernet (4 ea)

Output Fiber Optical

No

Control RJ45

No

Control USB

Yes

Electrical Power Consumption (W)

16

Electrical Power Supply (V)

AC 100-240 V

Mechanical Size (mm)

482.6 (W) × 250 (D) × 44.45 (H)
→ EIA Standard Rack (1U)

Mechanical Weight (kg)

2.9

Feature Signal Redundancy

Yes

Feature HDR10

No

CONTROLLER(LCIN008(4K))

Input Interface

HDMI / DVI / DP

Input Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 @60Hz

Output Signal

Gigabit Ethernet (16 ea)

Output Fiber Optical

4 ea

Control RJ45

Yes

Control USB

Yes

Electrical Power Consumption (W)

30

Electrical Power Supply (V)

AC 100-240 V

Mechanical Size (mm)

482.6 (W) × 250 (D) × 96 (H)
→ EIA Standard Rack (3U)

Mechanical Weight (kg)

4.6

Feature HDR10

Yes

Feature Signal Redundancy

Yes

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.