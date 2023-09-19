We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Versatile Series
Fast Installation
Fast Installation
Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
All Spec
-
Pixel Configuration
-
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
2.97
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
-
84 × 168
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
-
250 × 500
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
1.30
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
-
2 × 2 / 2 × 1 (Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
-
168 × 336 / 168 × 168 (Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)
-
500 × 1,000 × 74.88 / 500 × 500 × 74.88 (Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
-
0.500 / 0.250 (Half-sized)
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)
-
12.5 / 8.5 (Half-sized)
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
-
25.0 / 34.0 (Half-sized)
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
112,896
-
Flatness of Cabinet
-
± 0.3 mm
-
Cabinet Material
-
Die Casting Aluminum Alloy
-
Service Access
-
Front or Rear (One Option Only)
-
Max. Brightness (After Calibration)
-
1,000
-
Color Temperature
-
3,200-9,300 (K)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
160 × 160
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
97%
-
Color Uniformity
-
± 0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
5,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
14
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
-
270 / 135 (Half-sized)
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
-
90 / 45 (Half-sized)
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
-
540
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
2,880
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-
-10 °C to +45 °C
-
Operating Humidity
-
0 - 80 % RH
-
IP rating Front / Rear
-
IP30 / IP30
-
Input Interface
-
HDMI / DP / OPS / USB
-
Input Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 @60Hz
-
Output Signal
-
Gigabit Ethernet (16 ea)
-
Output Fiber Optical
-
No
-
Control RJ45
-
Yes
-
Control USB
-
No
-
Electrical Power Consumption (W)
-
50
-
Electrical Power Supply (V)
-
AC 100-240 V
-
Mechanical Size (mm)
-
443 (W) × 307.5 (D) × 63 (H)
→ EIA Standard Rack (2U)
-
Mechanical Weight (kg)
-
4.9
-
Feature Signal Redundancy
-
Yes
-
Feature HDR10
-
Yes
-
Input Interface
-
HDMI / DVI
-
Input Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,200 @60Hz
-
Output Signal
-
Gigabit Ethernet (4 ea)
-
Output Fiber Optical
-
No
-
Control RJ45
-
No
-
Control USB
-
Yes
-
Electrical Power Consumption (W)
-
16
-
Electrical Power Supply (V)
-
AC 100-240 V
-
Mechanical Size (mm)
-
482.6 (W) × 250 (D) × 44.45 (H)
→ EIA Standard Rack (1U)
-
Mechanical Weight (kg)
-
2.9
-
Feature Signal Redundancy
-
Yes
-
Feature HDR10
-
No
-
Input Interface
-
HDMI / DVI / DP
-
Input Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 @60Hz
-
Output Signal
-
Gigabit Ethernet (16 ea)
-
Output Fiber Optical
-
4 ea
-
Control RJ45
-
Yes
-
Control USB
-
Yes
-
Electrical Power Consumption (W)
-
30
-
Electrical Power Supply (V)
-
AC 100-240 V
-
Mechanical Size (mm)
-
482.6 (W) × 250 (D) × 96 (H)
→ EIA Standard Rack (3U)
-
Mechanical Weight (kg)
-
4.6
-
Feature HDR10
-
Yes
-
Feature Signal Redundancy
-
Yes
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.