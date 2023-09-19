We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 19.3'' 1.3MP IPS Clinical Review Monitor
*The antimicrobial properties do not protect users or others against bacteria, viruses, germs, or other disease organisms. External plastic housing except the front LCD panel.
All Spec
-
Aspect Ratio
-
4:5
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
330cd/m²
-
Color Bit
-
8bit
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72%(Coverage)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
900:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Resolution
-
1280 x 1024
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
14ms(Off-setting), 5ms(Faster-setting)
-
Size (Inch)
-
19
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-glare, 3H
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178° (Right/Left), 178° (Up/Down)
-
Brightness stabilization
-
Yes
-
HW Calibration
-
Yes (True color pro)
-
DICOM Compliant
-
Yes
-
Color Temperature
-
6500K / 7500K / 9300K
Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
-
Flicker safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
True Color Pro
-
Yes
-
D-Sub
-
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(out 1ea)
-
DVI
-
Yes(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(out 1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
Yes (1ea/ver3.0)
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
-
24V 2.1A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
50W
-
Type
-
Internal Power(PSU)
-
Borderless Design
-
Normal
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Down Height
-
70mm
-
Height Range
-
130mm
-
OneClick Stand
-
Yes
-
Pivot
-
Yes(±90°)
-
Swivel
-
Yes(±177.5°)
-
Tilt
-
Yes(-5°~35˚)
-
Wall Mount Size
-
100x100mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
475 x 504 x 199 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
410 x 519.3 x 249.5 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
410 x 343.8 x 57.6 mm
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
480ea/960ea/1,152ea
-
Weight in Shipping
-
7.4kg(16.3lb)
-
Weight with Stand
-
5.1kg(11.2lb)
-
Weight without Stand
-
2.9kg(6.4lb)
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
-
Yes
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
-
Yes
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
-
Yes
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
-
Yes
-
cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)
-
Yes
-
FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)
-
Yes
-
FDA
-
Registration (Class I)
-
ISO13485
-
Yes
-
GMP
-
Yes
-
KGMP
-
Yes
-
RoHS
-
Yes
-
REACH
-
Yes
-
WEEE
-
Yes
-
MFDS
-
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
Yes
-
D-Sub
-
Yes
-
DVI-D
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
-
Yes
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.