8MP Clinical Review Monitor

27HJ712C-W

8MP Clinical Review Monitor

8MP IPS Display

8MP IPS Display

With its 27-inch IPS 8MP display, the monitor improves work efficiency not only by enabling detailed observation but also by displaying multiple imaging applications. IPS technology offers outstanding picture quality along with a 178 degree wide viewing angle, so images can be viewed by multiple medical professionals from different angles with crisp clarity and minimal color shift.

*8MP(Mega Pixel): 4k
3840x2160

DICOM Part 14 Compatible 2

Accurate Color Representation

The 8MP IPS display not only enables detailed observation of previously hard-to-see regions but also displays multiple imaging applications. The monitor provides brightness and sRGB over 99 to ensure accurate color reproduction. Moreover, by adding a deep red color spectrum, the monitor assures color expression of red spectrum.

DICOM Part 14 Compatible 2

DICOM Part 14 Compatible

In the medical field, monitors must display images accurately and consistently, especially for the gray scale tones that may vary even between two monitors of the same model. To ensure the most accurate and consistent shading possible for medical images, LG measures and sets every grayscale tone on the production line to produce a monitor compliant with DICOM Part 14.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine):
Standard applied to the grayscale tone characteristics of monitors used in the medical field.

Quick Response Time1

Quick Response Time

Whenever scanning is performed after checking up, a lot of heavy information is created and it can be difficult to clearly get all of this information at once. Since the LG clinical review monitor supports a low input lag and quick response time, it allows the monitor to receive a signal quickly and display a clear image with no distortion, for precise decoding information to achieve an efficient review.

*Dynamic Sync Mode is only available to 60Hz input source.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode

Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for clinical use. LG’s Reader Mode technology reduces blue light, protecting doctors’ eyes from fatigue.
Print

All Spec

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

19V, 3.42A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

Qubyx

NO

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.1

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.7

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.2

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Machanical Power Switch

NO

OneClick Stand

YES

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Color Bit

10bit

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1554 x 0.1554

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

27

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Calibration Report (Paper)

YES

Display Port

YES

DVI-D (Color/Length)

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI (Color/Length)

YES

Power Cord

YES

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

YES

STANDARD

CE

YES

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

YES

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

YES

FDA

Class I

GMP

YES

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

YES

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

YES

IP(Front/Except for front)

NO

ISO13485

YES

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

YES

KGMP

YES

MFDS

YES

REACH

YES

RoHS

YES

UL (cUL)

YES

Vandal-proof

NO

WEEE

YES

CONNECTIVITY

12G-SDI

NO

3G-SDI

NO

Component (Resolution)

NO

Composite (Resolution)

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

RS-232

NO

S-Video

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

Auto Luminance Sensor

NO

Black Stabilizer

NO

Brightness stabilization

YES

Color Temperature

6500K/8500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

DICOM Compliant

YES

Failover Input Switch

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

Focus View

NO

Front Sensor

NO

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

Hot Key

NO

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Lighting

NO

Light Box Mode

NO

Pathology Mode

NO

PBP

2PBP

PIP

NO

Presence Sensor

NO

Reader Mode

YES

Rotation & Mirror Mode

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

