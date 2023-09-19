We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8MP Clinical Review Monitor
*8MP(Mega Pixel): 4k
3840x2160
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine):
Standard applied to the grayscale tone characteristics of monitors used in the medical field.
*Dynamic Sync Mode is only available to 60Hz input source.
All Spec
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
-
19V, 3.42A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
65W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
Qubyx
-
NO
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
10.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
6.2
-
Borderless Design
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Machanical Power Switch
-
NO
-
OneClick Stand
-
YES
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Color Bit
-
10bit
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Adapter
-
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
-
YES
-
Power Cord
-
YES
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
-
YES
-
CE
-
YES
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
-
YES
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
-
YES
-
FDA
-
Class I
-
GMP
-
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
-
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
-
YES
-
IP(Front/Except for front)
-
NO
-
ISO13485
-
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
-
YES
-
KGMP
-
YES
-
MFDS
-
YES
-
REACH
-
YES
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
UL (cUL)
-
YES
-
Vandal-proof
-
NO
-
WEEE
-
YES
-
12G-SDI
-
NO
-
3G-SDI
-
NO
-
Component (Resolution)
-
NO
-
Composite (Resolution)
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
RS-232
-
NO
-
S-Video
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
Auto Luminance Sensor
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
NO
-
Brightness stabilization
-
YES
-
Color Temperature
-
6500K/8500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)
-
DICOM Compliant
-
YES
-
Failover Input Switch
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Focus View
-
NO
-
Front Sensor
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
Hot Key
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Lighting
-
NO
-
Light Box Mode
-
NO
-
Pathology Mode
-
NO
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Presence Sensor
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
