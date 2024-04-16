LG 21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor

About Cookies on This Site

21.3-inch 3MP IPS Display

See Clearly Image Quality for Diagnostic Review

Accuracy

Efficiency

Comfort

Accurate Imaging

Easy Calibration with Front Sensor

Manage Effortless Quality Control

The Integrated Front Sensor allows easy calibration ​without the need for additional measuring equipment. It improves the quality and consistency of medical images that are displayed by maintaining accurate values.
multi-resolution mode offering for users to select resolution between input of 3mp and of 2mp.
Multi-resolution Mode

Compatible with Various Device

Diagnostic monitors often need to be connected to various modalities, all with differing resolutions. Thanks to 21HQ513D’s Multi-resolution Mode, you can adjust the resolution of monitor to optimize to the connected device.
pathology mode offering imaging results as detailed and accurately colored as seen under a microscope.
Pathology Mode

True-to-Life Color Reproduction

In Pathology Mode, the 21HQ513D reproduces the same level of detail and color accuracy as seen directly under a microscope, to help healthcare professionals make more accurate diagnoses.

Streamlined and Efficient Workflow

presence sensor detecting the motion of the user and having the screen turned off automatically when no motion.
Presence Sensor

Hassle-free Savings & Stronger Security

Thanks to the Presence Sensor of 21HQ513D which automatically turns off the display when no motion is detected, you can save energy and be more secure against exposing patient information and other sensitive data.
focus view offering for users to review a specific part of imaging.
Focus View

Fully Focus on the Region of Interest

LG 21HQ513D includes the Focus View Mode which allows you to review a specific part of the medical image more closely. This allows professionals to focus fully on the region of interest of the image for a more accurate and efficient diagnosis.
Down Lighting & Wall Lighting

Ideal Diagnostic Workspace

Down and Wall Lighting Modes reduce the contrast between the monitor brightness and ambient lighting conditions, allowing you to work comfortably without having to adjust the lighting to view paper documents in the darkroom.
5 Hot Keys

Intuitive Control

The 21HQ513D's 5 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easier and more intuitive than operation through an OnScreen menu. The 5 Hot Keys are much faster and easier to operate while working, allowing you to change mode and lighting settings all without disrupting your workflow.

5 hot keys offering user's intuitive control consisting of down light, wall light, presence sensor, light box mode, and picture mode.

Ergonomic and Comfortable Workspace

auto luminance sensor offering automatic adjustment of screen brightness at the optimal level under ambient lighting conditions.
Auto Luminance Sensor

Reducing Eye Strain

LG 21HQ513D features an Auto Luminance Sensor which automatically adjusts screen brightness according to the ambient lighting conditions. As a result, eye strain is reduced by ensuring screen brightness is always set to the optimal level.
Daisy Chain

Reducing Clutter on Your Desk and Simplifying Cable Management

The 21HQ513D with 2 USB 3.0 Upstream Port and DisplayPort support Daisy Chain Setup. So you can establish a productive workstation by connecting two diagnostic Monitors and a PC.

productive workstation by connecting two diagnostic Monitors and a PC.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable Workspace

The 21HQ513D is designed to be adjustable for the posture of healthcare professionals' image review. So, It helps review medical images more comfortable reducing chronic pain caused by long hours of work.

pivot adjustable

Pivot

Two-way

height adjustable stand within the range of 0m to 110mm

Height

0~110mm

tilt adjustable stand within the range of -5 degrees to 20 degrees

Tilt

-5~20°

Ergonomic design with features of pivot, height, and tilt adjustment.
Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • DVI-D (Color/Length)

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    NO

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Machanical Power Switch

    YES

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    19V, 6.32A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    120W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • FDA

    Class II

  • GMP

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    NO

  • ISO13485

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    NO

  • KGMP

    YES

  • MFDS

    YES

  • REACH

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • Vandal-proof

    NO

  • WEEE

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • 12G-SDI

    NO

  • 3G-SDI

    NO

  • Component (Resolution)

    NO

  • Composite (Resolution)

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    YES(3MP/60Hz)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(In 2ea / Out 1ea)

  • DVI-D

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • RS-232

    NO

  • S-Video

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    `3:4

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    1100

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1800:1

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2115 x 0.2115

  • Resolution

    1536 x 2048

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [Inch]

    21.3

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Auto Luminance Sensor

    YES

  • Brightness stabilization

    YES

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

  • DICOM Compliant

    YES

  • Failover Input Switch

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Focus View

    YES

  • Front Sensor

    YES

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

  • Hot Key

    YES(6keys)

  • HW Calibration

    YES

  • Lighting

    YES

  • Light Box Mode

    YES

  • Pathology Mode

    YES

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Presence Sensor

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Rotation & Mirror Mode

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • Qubyx

    YES

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.