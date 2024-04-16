We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor
Accuracy
Efficiency
Comfort
Accurate Imaging
Manage Effortless Quality Control
Streamlined and Efficient Workflow
Ideal Diagnostic Workspace
Intuitive Control
5 hot keys offering user's intuitive control consisting of down light, wall light, presence sensor, light box mode, and picture mode.
Ergonomic and Comfortable Workspace
Reducing Clutter on Your Desk and Simplifying Cable Management
productive workstation by connecting two diagnostic Monitors and a PC.
Ergonomic Design
Easy and Comfortable Workspace
The 21HQ513D is designed to be adjustable for the posture of healthcare professionals' image review. So, It helps review medical images more comfortable reducing chronic pain caused by long hours of work.
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
NO
-
Power Cord
YES
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Machanical Power Switch
YES
-
OneClick Stand
YES
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
19V, 6.32A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
120W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
-
CE
YES
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
YES
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
YES
-
FDA
Class II
-
GMP
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
YES
-
IP(Front/Except for front)
NO
-
ISO13485
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
NO
-
KGMP
YES
-
MFDS
YES
-
REACH
YES
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
Vandal-proof
NO
-
WEEE
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
12G-SDI
NO
-
3G-SDI
NO
-
Component (Resolution)
NO
-
Composite (Resolution)
NO
-
Daisy Chain
YES(3MP/60Hz)
-
DisplayPort
YES(In 2ea / Out 1ea)
-
DVI-D
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
NO
-
Headphone out
NO
-
RS-232
NO
-
S-Video
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
`3:4
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
1100
-
Color Bit
10bit
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1800:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2115 x 0.2115
-
Resolution
1536 x 2048
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
21.3
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Auto Luminance Sensor
YES
-
Brightness stabilization
YES
-
Color Temperature
6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)
-
DICOM Compliant
YES
-
Failover Input Switch
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Focus View
YES
-
Front Sensor
YES
-
HDR 10
NO
-
HDR Effect
NO
-
Hot Key
YES(6keys)
-
HW Calibration
YES
-
Lighting
YES
-
Light Box Mode
YES
-
Pathology Mode
YES
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Presence Sensor
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
-
Qubyx
YES
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7
-
