We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5'' 8MP (3840x2160) Nano IPS Color Diagnostic Monitor with Multi Resolution and Clinical Pathology Modes, Auto Luminance Calibration, PBP/Dual Controller & Ergonomic Stand
31.5'' 8MP (3840x2160) Nano IPS Color Diagnostic Monitor with Multi Resolution and Clinical Pathology Modes, Auto Luminance Calibration, PBP/Dual Controller & Ergonomic Stand
*Image for illustrations purposes only.
*Image for illustrations purposes only.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Body Copy is no limit
*Image for illustrations purposes only.
*Image for illustrations purposes only.
*Image for illustrations purposes only.
*Image for illustrations purposes only.
*Image for illustrations purposes only.
All Spec
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
Qubyx
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
-
19V, 3.42A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
65W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7
-
Borderless Design
-
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Machanical Power Switch
-
NO
-
OneClick Stand
-
YES
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Color Bit
-
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1300:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Adapter
-
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
-
YES
-
Power Cord
-
YES
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
-
NO
-
CE
-
YES
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
-
YES
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
-
YES
-
FDA
-
Class II
-
GMP
-
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
-
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
-
YES
-
IP(Front/Except for front)
-
NO
-
ISO13485
-
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
-
NO
-
KGMP
-
YES
-
MFDS
-
YES
-
REACH
-
YES
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
UL (cUL)
-
YES
-
Vandal-proof
-
NO
-
WEEE
-
YES
-
12G-SDI
-
NO
-
3G-SDI
-
NO
-
Component (Resolution)
-
NO
-
Composite (Resolution)
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(2ea)
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
NO
-
RS-232
-
NO
-
S-Video
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
Auto Luminance Sensor
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Brightness stabilization
-
YES
-
Color Temperature
-
6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)
-
DICOM Compliant
-
YES
-
Failover Input Switch
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Focus View
-
YES
-
Front Sensor
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
Hot Key
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Lighting
-
NO
-
Light Box Mode
-
NO
-
Pathology Mode
-
YES
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Presence Sensor
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.