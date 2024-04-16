About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 14x17 Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LG 14x17 Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT

14HQ701G-B

LG 14x17 Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT

Front view
LG Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT.

LG Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
**Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Amorphous Silicon TFT

 

Get Clear Images

x-ray image 1.
x-ray image 2.
x-ray image 3.
x-ray image 4.
x-ray image 5.
x-ray image 6.
x-ray image 1.
x-ray image 2.
x-ray image 3.
x-ray image 4.
x-ray image 5.
x-ray image 6.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
**Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Durable Design

IP68*
400 kg**

Max. Uniform Load

 

200 kg**

Max. Point Load

 

1,5 m***

Max. Drop Height

*IP68 includes Solids Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust, and Liquid Level 8.
*Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP68 rating. Water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.
**Maximum total uniform load and maximum point load when tested for 60 seconds.
***IEC 60601-1 drop test in a controlled laboratory environment can differ from actual usage situation.
****All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
*****Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Efficient Portability

Light-weight Body (3.2kg (7.1 lbs)) with 4-side Chamfer.

Carbon & Magnesium Body

 

Light-weight Body (3.2kg (7.1 lbs)) with 4-side Chamfer

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
**Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Uninterrupted Use for Extended Operating Times

Long-lasting Battery Up to 7.5 Hours

Hot Swap Up to 1min.

*300 shots / 7.5 hours under conditions of cycle time 90 sec.
**Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
***All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
****Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Upgraded Convenience

Monitor Device Status via OLED Display Panel.

Built-in OLED Display

 

Monitor Device Status via OLED Display Panel

1.5 sec.(Wired) / 2 sec.(Wireless)

 

High Transmission Speed for Full Images

Local Storage

 

Storage on the Digital X-ray Detector

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
**Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Print

All Spec

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.