Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD)
*Ingress protection code IEC standard 60529.
*Maximum load weight: uniform load 300kg (661lb), point load 100kg (220lb)
All Spec
-
AC Power Cord
-
Yes
-
DC Cable length
-
1,500 mm
-
Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)
-
134 x 59.8 x 31mm
-
Input
-
100 ~ 240VAC
-
Output
-
19V/3.42A
-
Weight (kg)
-
0.9 kg
-
Cable
-
Power cord, Manin Cable 1m (LAN Cable, Sync cable Option)
-
CD
-
Manual, Calibration SW
-
Other
-
Book Manual, Outgonig Inspection sheet
-
Battery duration in standby status
-
Typ. 13 hrs
-
Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)
-
204.6*110.5*7.8
-
Nominal Capacity
-
30Wh (7.5V, 4000mAh)
-
Nominal Voltage
-
7.5V
-
Operation Time
-
Typ. 240 shots / 6.0 hrs (Condition : Interval Time 90 sec)
-
Type
-
Detachable
-
weight (g)
-
229.86
-
Bundle battery Q'ty
-
2
-
Charging Time
-
3 Hours
-
Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)
-
125 x 255.5 x 90.5 mm
-
Input voltage
-
19V
-
Output voltage
-
8.7V
-
Slot Q'ty
-
3
-
Weight (kg)
-
0.9kg
-
AC Power Cord
-
1.5m, White
-
Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)
-
125 x 255 x 109.8 mm
-
Power Input
-
AC100 to 240V, 47-63Hz
-
Power Output
-
DC24V/2.1A
-
Weight (kg)
-
1.3kg
-
A/D Conversion
-
16 bit
-
Auto Exposure Detection
-
Yes
-
Data Output
-
16 bit
-
Detachable Wire (Easy to plug / unplug)
-
Yes (Magnetic)
-
Expected lifetime (Gy)
-
100 Gy
-
Power unit interface
-
Connect to Control Box
-
Sensitivity degradation at the 'end of Life'
-
20%
-
Sensor
-
←
-
Shock monitoring
-
Yes
-
Spatial Resolution(lp/mm)
-
3.57 lp/mm
-
Unit Interface
-
Connect to Control Box
-
Wired Communication
-
Yes
-
WLAN
-
IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz
-
X-ray generator voltage range
-
40 to 150kVp
-
X-ray period (ms) (=Window Time)
-
Standard: 500 ( ~4000)
-
DQE @ 0.1lp/mm
-
72%
-
DQE @ 0.5lp/mm
-
67%
-
DQE @ 1lp/mm
-
61%
-
DQE @ 2lp/mm
-
49%
-
DQE @ 3lp/mm
-
28%
-
Sensitivity( lsb/uGy ) / Programmable
-
Typ. 600 / Yes
-
Operating-Attitude
-
Less than 5000 m
-
Operating-Humidity
-
Less than 80% RH, No condensation
-
Operating-Pressure
-
70 ~ 106 kPa
-
Operating-Temperature
-
10 to 35 ℃
-
Storage-Attitude
-
Less than 12,192 m
-
Storage-Humidity
-
Less than 90% RH, No condensation
-
Storage-Pressure
-
50 ~ 106 kPa
-
Storage-Temperature
-
-20 to 60 ℃
-
LAN Cable (Control Box-PC) : Optional(When Buyer requires this cable, is shipped according to BOM)
-
(Option)
-
Length
-
1m10m15m
-
Sync Cable(Control Box - X-ray Generator) : Optional(When Buyer requires this cable, is shipped according to BOM)
-
(Option)
-
MTF @ 0.5lp/mm
-
89%
-
MTF @ 1lp/mm
-
74%
-
MTF @ 2lp/mm
-
47%
-
MTF @ 3lp/mm
-
29%
-
Cycle Time(Ethernet / WLAN)
-
8sec / 11 sec (Ethernet / WLAN)
-
Falling
-
40 Cm
-
Full Image(Raw Image)
-
Ethernet 3sec / WLAN 6 sec
-
Full Image
-
Wired 2 sec. (Typ.) Wireless 2.5 sec. (Typ.)
-
Image-lag (Typ.)
-
0.023%
-
Input
-
DC24V/2.1A
-
Maximum Load Weight
-
Full (Uniform Load) : 300kg
Local (Point Load) : 100kg
-
Number of Pixels
-
3072x3072
-
Pixel Pitch
-
140㎛
-
Power consumption
-
Typ. 19.0W (No Charging), 30.5W (with Charging)
-
Scintillator
-
Csi
-
Sensor protection plate
-
Carbon Fiber Plate
-
TFT Active Area(mm)
-
430.08×430.08 mm
-
TFT Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)
-
445 x 445 mm
-
TFT Type
-
A-Si
-
Weight(kg) / Icld. Battery (Typ.)
-
3.4kg
-
X-ray sensitive Area(mm)
-
430.08 x 430.08mm
-
X-ray sensitive Pixel
-
3072 x 3072
-
Anti-Bacteria
-
JIS Z 2801 0.99%
-
Cleaning and desinfecting products
-
Isopropanel 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% Nacl solution
-
Watertightness
-
Durability IP53 rated
-
Warranty
-
36 Month
-
