Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD)

17HK701G-W

Superior Image Quality
Ensure Diagnostic Accuracy

Superior Image Quality

LG DXD delivers high resolution and clear image quality without image distortion through 16bit image processing. Plus, it also supports ideal pixel pitches of 140㎛ for high resolution images.

Light yet Durable

IP53: Water and Dust Resistant

IP53: Water and Dust Resistant

IP53 resistance rating* ensures that LG DXD will be partially protected against dust that may harm the equipment and moisture spray up to 60 degrees from vertical.

*Ingress protection code IEC standard 60529.

Magnesium & Carbon-fiber Body

Magnesium & Carbon-fiber Body

With a super strong body that combines carbon-fiber with magnesium, LG DXD is not only lightweight, but also exceptionally strong.

*Maximum load weight: uniform load 300kg (661lb), point load 100kg (220lb)

WIRED 2 Sec WIRELESS 2.5 Sec, X-ray image of a foot
Improve Work Efficiency

Rapid Image Availability

LG DXD increases productivity with a fast-processing. It takes only 2 seconds with connection or 2.5 seconds for wireless to get a raw image.
Print

All Spec

AC ADAPTER FOR BATTERY CHARGER

AC Power Cord

Yes

DC Cable length

1,500 mm

Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)

134 x 59.8 x 31mm

Input

100 ~ 240VAC

Output

19V/3.42A

Weight (kg)

0.9 kg

ACCESSORIES

Cable

Power cord, Manin Cable 1m (LAN Cable, Sync cable Option)

CD

Manual, Calibration SW

Other

Book Manual, Outgonig Inspection sheet

BATTERY

Battery duration in standby status

Typ. 13 hrs

Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)

204.6*110.5*7.8

Nominal Capacity

30Wh (7.5V, 4000mAh)

Nominal Voltage

7.5V

Operation Time

Typ. 240 shots / 6.0 hrs (Condition : Interval Time 90 sec)

Type

Detachable

weight (g)

229.86

BATTERY CHARGER

Bundle battery Q'ty

2

Charging Time

3 Hours

Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)

125 x 255.5 x 90.5 mm

Input voltage

19V

Output voltage

8.7V

Slot Q'ty

3

Weight (kg)

0.9kg

CONTROL BOX

AC Power Cord

1.5m, White

Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)

125 x 255 x 109.8 mm

Power Input

AC100 to 240V, 47-63Hz

Power Output

DC24V/2.1A

Weight (kg)

1.3kg

DEGRADATION

A/D Conversion

16 bit

Auto Exposure Detection

Yes

Data Output

16 bit

Detachable Wire (Easy to plug / unplug)

Yes (Magnetic)

Expected lifetime (Gy)

100 Gy

Power unit interface

Connect to Control Box

Sensitivity degradation at the 'end of Life'

20%

Sensor

Shock monitoring

Yes

Spatial Resolution(lp/mm)

3.57 lp/mm

Unit Interface

Connect to Control Box

Wired Communication

Yes

WLAN

IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz

X-ray generator voltage range

40 to 150kVp

X-ray period (ms) (=Window Time)

Standard: 500 ( ~4000)

DQE(TYP)

DQE @ 0.1lp/mm

72%

DQE @ 0.5lp/mm

67%

DQE @ 1lp/mm

61%

DQE @ 2lp/mm

49%

DQE @ 3lp/mm

28%

Sensitivity( lsb/uGy ) / Programmable

Typ. 600 / Yes

ENVIRONMETAL

Operating-Attitude

Less than 5000 m

Operating-Humidity

Less than 80% RH, No condensation

Operating-Pressure

70 ~ 106 kPa

Operating-Temperature

10 to 35 ℃

Storage-Attitude

Less than 12,192 m

Storage-Humidity

Less than 90% RH, No condensation

Storage-Pressure

50 ~ 106 kPa

Storage-Temperature

-20 to 60 ℃

MAIN CABLE(DXD-CONTROL BOX)

LAN Cable (Control Box-PC) : Optional(When Buyer requires this cable, is shipped according to BOM)

(Option)

Length

1m10m15m

Sync Cable(Control Box - X-ray Generator) : Optional(When Buyer requires this cable, is shipped according to BOM)

(Option)

MTF(TYP.)

MTF @ 0.5lp/mm

89%

MTF @ 1lp/mm

74%

MTF @ 2lp/mm

47%

MTF @ 3lp/mm

29%

SENSOR(PANEL)UNIT

Cycle Time(Ethernet / WLAN)

8sec / 11 sec (Ethernet / WLAN)

Falling

40 Cm

Full Image(Raw Image)

Ethernet 3sec / WLAN 6 sec

Full Image

Wired 2 sec. (Typ.) Wireless 2.5 sec. (Typ.)

Image-lag (Typ.)

0.023%

Input

DC24V/2.1A

Maximum Load Weight

Full (Uniform Load) : 300kg
Local (Point Load) : 100kg

Number of Pixels

3072x3072

Pixel Pitch

140㎛

Power consumption

Typ. 19.0W (No Charging), 30.5W (with Charging)

Scintillator

Csi

Sensor protection plate

Carbon Fiber Plate

TFT Active Area(mm)

430.08×430.08 mm

TFT Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)

445 x 445 mm

TFT Type

A-Si

Weight(kg) / Icld. Battery (Typ.)

3.4kg

X-ray sensitive Area(mm)

430.08 x 430.08mm

X-ray sensitive Pixel

3072 x 3072

WATERTIGHTNESS

Anti-Bacteria

JIS Z 2801 0.99%

Cleaning and desinfecting products

Isopropanel 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% Nacl solution

Watertightness

Durability IP53 rated

WARRANTY

Warranty

36 Month

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.