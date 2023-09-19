About Cookies on This Site

32” (3840x2160) LCD IPS 4K Surgical Monitor supports up to 4PBP, PIP and HDR10, Dustproof, Water-resistant

32HL710S-W

Large Display for Surgical Precision1
4K Surgical Display

Large Display for Surgical Precision

LG’s 4K surgical high-resolution monitor with provides accuracy, user convenience and reliability for precise surgery.
Accuracy with Wide Viewing1
31.5-inch 4K IPS

Accuracy with Wide Viewing

With a 31.5-inch, 4K IPS LCD display, this LG surgical monitor provides image accuracy and visual confidence even when the surgical team is viewing off axis. The true 178° wide viewing angle reduces the risk of misperception and helps produce effective results.

*Image for illustration purposes only.

cv

sRGB 115% (Area), Over 99% (Coverage)

Supporting sRGB 115% (Area) and Over 99% (Coverage), plus the DICOM Part 14 grayscale standard, the 32HL710S surgical monitor is designed for accurate color recognition and depth perception during invasive surgery. It is an excellent solution for critical image precision in real time.

Brightness Stabilization

The LG 32HL710S surgical monitor maintains constant and consistent brightness. An auto luminance sensor carefully measures the display backlight and local lighting conditions, and optimizes the screen brightness for the surgical procedure.

*Image for illustration purposes only.

vb

Supports HDR10

The LG 4K surgical monitor is compatible with HDR-supported medical devices such as endoscope cameras. It delivers images in vivid color with accurate black levels and contrast, and clear details in the highlights and shadows.

*Image for illustration purposes only.

Multiple Signals on One Screen1
PBP, PIP & Multi-input

Multiple Signals on One Screen

The 32HL710S supports up to 4PBP, PIP and extended ports to enable viewing images from multiple devices on one screen, and may even eliminate the need for a second monitor. For example, a combination screen can show an endoscopic video, vital signs imagery and fluoroscopic images.
Find the Perfect Operating View1
Mirror & Rotation

Find the Perfect Operating View

The 32HL710S has Mirror & Rotate functions that help the surgeon set an optimal image view to improve efficiency and convenience during operations. One can select a 180-degree rotated image or a mirror image of the procedure.
Dustproof

Dustproof & Water-Resistant

The 32HL710S has a rating of IP35 on the front and IP32 on the back to help ensure protection against contact with water, blood, other fluids and contaminants. This surgical monitor feature a fanless design and is intended for easy cleaning and disinfection.
Print

All Spec

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

19V, 6.32A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

120W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

Qubyx

NO

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

17.4

Weight without Stand [kg]

12.4

Weight with Stand [kg]

NO

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Display Position Adjustments

NO

Machanical Power Switch

YES

OneClick Stand

NO

Wall Mountable [mm]

200 x 100 & 100 x 100

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

800

Color Bit

10bit

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.18159 x 0.18159

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

31.5

Surface Treatment

Protection Glass(1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Calibration Report (Paper)

YES

Display Port

YES

DVI-D (Color/Length)

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI (Color/Length)

YES

Power Cord

YES

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

NO

STANDARD

CE

YES

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

YES

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

YES

FDA

Class I

GMP

YES

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

YES

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

YES

IP(Front/Except for front)

IP35/IP32

ISO13485

YES

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

NO

KGMP

YES

MFDS

YES

REACH

YES

RoHS

YES

UL (cUL)

YES

Vandal-proof

IK06

WEEE

YES

CONNECTIVITY

12G-SDI

NO

3G-SDI

YES

Component (Resolution)

NO

Composite (Resolution)

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

DVI-D

YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

NO

RS-232

YES

S-Video

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Downstream Port

YES(1ea/ver2.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver2.0)

FEATURES

Auto Luminance Sensor

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Brightness stabilization

YES

Color Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

DICOM Compliant

YES

Failover Input Switch

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Focus View

NO

Front Sensor

NO

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Hot Key

YES(2keys)

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Lighting

NO

Light Box Mode

NO

Pathology Mode

NO

PBP

2PBP/3PBP/4PBP

PIP

YES

Presence Sensor

NO

Reader Mode

NO

Rotation & Mirror Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.