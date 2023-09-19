About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V WATER IV

LG Saudi Arabia Multi V Water IV for Business is engineered for superior energy savings giving occupants the choice to air condition or heat only the zones in use.

MULTI_V_Water_IV_01

MULTI V Water IV

Highly efficient & economical water source system
with flexible installation space.

Features Solution Application Line Up
Features
INQUIRY TO BUY

MULTI_V_Water_IV_02

Economical & Highly Efficient System

Adopting a water-based cooling method, MULTI V Water IV optimizes performance and ensures heat exchange performance for high-rise buildings, thus allowing electrical-savings.

MULTI_V_Water_IV_03

LG's 4th Generation Inverter Compressor

MULTI V Water IV has high efficiency inverter scroll compressor with frequency range from 15Hz to 150Hz. It improves performance with low vibration and reduced noise.

Extended Compressor Speed

Rapid operation response increases part load efficiency.

Smart Oil Management

Oil recovery occurs only when required and this enhances compressor reliability and user comfort.

HiPOR™

Energy loss is eliminated by returning oil directly to compressor for increased efficiency.

Compact Size

The optimal design of the compact, lightweight outdoor unit enables double stacking, which results in 50％ savings in installation space.

Light Weight

Easier to transport and install thanks to 13％ reduction in unit size and 15％ reduction in overall weight.

Variable Water Flow Control (Optional)

LG applied variable water flow control system for water-cooled VRF system to optimize water flow control regarding partial cooling or heating load conditions. This enabled decrease in circulation pump energy consumption.

MULTI_V_Water_IV_07

High Efficiency Regardless of External Conditions

Highly efficient & economical water source system with flexible installation space.

MULTI_V_Water_IV_08

MULTI V Water IV is an Applicable Solution for

MULTI_V_Water_IV_09

MULTI V Water IV Line Up

MULTI_V_5_13

Contact Us

Please contact us for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Contact Us LEARN MORE