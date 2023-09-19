About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Transparent OLED Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Transparent OLED Signage

55EW5PG-S

Transparent OLED Signage

See the Unseen,
LG Transparent OLED

A man is doing his job by looking at the data displayed on the Transparent OLED screen.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Information about the Colosseum is shown on the Transparent OLED screen set up in front of the Colosseum model.

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology gives the Transparent OLED Signage a slimmer structure without a backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving a high transparency of 38%, much higher than conventional LCD transparent displays (10%*). While clearly showing objects behind the screen, it overlays the relevant information right before them.

* Based on LG’s WFB series

A man is getting information through the Transparent OLED screen showing photos of the dessert menu.

Accurate and Vivid Colors

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colors and a high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.
Attach thin and transparent tempered glass to the screen to maximize product protection and user safety.

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered glass in front protects the product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.

* Optically Clear Adhesive

In a mobile store, a smartphone's functions are described on the transparent OLED screen in front of the smartphone.

Alluring Design with a Stand

LG's alluring display concept takes a step forward. The transparent OLED with an alluring stand maintains the tone and manner of the design in harmony with its surroundings rather than dominating your space.
Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable(3M), Cable Holder 2ea

Optional

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

N/A

OPS Type compatible

N/A

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Weight (Head)

28.3Kg

Bezel Color

Transparent

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/168.6mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1344 x 965 x 334mm (with Pallet : 1370 x 1100 x 360mm)

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1256.2 x 856.9 x 242mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

36.8Kg (with Pallet : 44.1Kg)

VESA Standard Mount Interface

N/A

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

280W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

N/A

Typ.

84W (IEC 62087)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

N/A

Available Object Size for Touch

N/A

Interface

N/A

Multi Touch Point

N/A

Operating System Support

N/A

Protection Glass Thickness

N/A

Protection Glass Transmission

N/A

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

N/A

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

OLED

Brightness

150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

BT709 120%

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Dynamic CR

NO

Life time

30,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

18/7 (Moving Content Only)

Panel Technology

OLED

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Response Time

1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3% (SET)

Transparency

38% (SET)

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

PROTECTION GLASS

Anti-Reflective

YES

Degree of Protection

N/A

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

N/A

Shatter-Proof

YES

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

Chemical strengthening

Thickness

3mm

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

YES (HDCP 1.3)

DP Out

YES

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (1ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

NO

IR Out

YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

YES

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

YES

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

NO

Booting Logo Image

NO

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

External Input Rotation

NO

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

NO

No Signal Image

NO

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.0

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Play via URL

NO

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

NO

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

NO

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

NO

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

NO

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.