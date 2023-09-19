We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Transparent OLED Signage
See the Unseen,
LG Transparent OLED
A man is doing his job by looking at the data displayed on the Transparent OLED screen.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
* Based on LG’s WFB series
* Optically Clear Adhesive
All Spec
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable(3M), Cable Holder 2ea
-
Optional
-
NO
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
N/A
-
OPS Type compatible
-
N/A
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Weight (Head)
-
28.3Kg
-
Bezel Color
-
Transparent
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/168.6mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1344 x 965 x 334mm (with Pallet : 1370 x 1100 x 360mm)
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1256.2 x 856.9 x 242mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
36.8Kg (with Pallet : 44.1Kg)
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
N/A
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
280W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
-
N/A
-
Typ.
-
84W (IEC 62087)
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
N/A
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
N/A
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
Multi Touch Point
-
N/A
-
Operating System Support
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
N/A
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
N/A
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
OLED
-
Brightness
-
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
BT709 120%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
NO
-
Life time
-
30,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Panel Technology
-
OLED
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Response Time
-
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 3% (SET)
-
Transparency
-
38% (SET)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Anti-Reflective
-
YES
-
Degree of Protection
-
N/A
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
-
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
-
YES
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
-
Chemical strengthening
-
Thickness
-
3mm
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (1ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
NO
-
IR Out
-
YES (Sharing RS232C Out)
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
YES
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
YES
-
Promota
-
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
NO
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
-
NO
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
NO
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
NO
-
No Signal Image
-
NO
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.0
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Play via URL
-
NO
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
NO
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
NO
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
NO
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
