We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4 way Cassette
Ceiling Mounted Cassette
Experience superior cooling with the LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette, featuring up/down swing functionality and indirect airflow for enhanced comfort. Additionally, the integrated air purification system provides a cleaner, healthier environment, offering optimal conditions for the space.
Why LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette
Clean Air with 5-step Air Purification System
The 5-step air purification system reduces odors, germs, and fine dust particles as small as PM 1.0.1) The water-cleanable filter can be used semi-permanently while Safe Plus Insulation2) treats internal components to prevent mold and enable clean and fresh airflow.
1. Purchase of the Air Purification Kit is optional.
2. Safe Plus Insulation is applied to devices rolled out in May 2021. Please contact your local LG office for further information about product details.
3. The fine dust reduction performance of the air purification kit was tested by TUV Rheinland by disposing Potassium chloride in a contained area of 4m X 2.5m X 3m and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TxPyMz, PTAHMP) running for ten (10) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction of fine dust of 50 nm and 100 nm (the test was based on the Korean experimental standard SPS-KACA002-132: 2018). The results may vary depending on the environment.
4. The airborne bacteria removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Staphylococcus epidermidis (1×105 CFU) into a contained area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TAP0MW) running for sixty (60) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.
5. The airborne virus removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Phi-X174 virus into a contained area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TAP0MW) running for thirty (30) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.
Innovative Dual Vane for Wide Coverage
Air purification extends beyond the cooled area up to 147m²,6) helping to achieve a clean and healthy environment even in closely packed spaces like kindergartens, schools, and shopping malls.
6. The product being tested is the RNW1450T2S model.
- The content of this test result of the certification examination of indoor air cleaner standard.
- Ozone Concentration - TR (Trace) : refers to the case of less than 0.01.
Integration of Smart Technologies
The air conditioner can be controlled from anywhere using the LG ThinQ™ app. It maximizes energy efficiency and comfort by detecting human presence through the Human Detection Sensor7) and the adjusted airflow based on humidity levels tailors to various climate conditions.
7. Purchase of the Human Detection Sensor is optional.
Real-Time Remote Control
Real-time air quality monitoring is accessible via remote control8), LED panel lamp, or smartphone and the LG ThinQ™ app allows you to achieve the optimal temperature and humidity level.
Human Detection Technology
A sensor detects human presence, offering options for direct or indirect wind for an optimized environment. Energy costs can be reduced by automatically setting the target temperature.
8. Standard Remote Controller is required.
Convenient & Easy Usage
The LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette powerfully cools and heats the space, featuring a compact design that is flexible and cost-efficient to install. All four vanes are controlled independently while the corner panels are easy to detach and reattach, and its auto-leveling function ensures easy filter cleaning.
A technician is installing or servicing the LG ceiling-mounted cassette air conditioning unit, wearing a safety wear.
Compact Size
Designed to suit most building designs and fit into various spaces, the slim & compact design not only saves spaces but also reduces installation costs. 9)
The LG ceiling-mounted cassette with red arrows emphasizes its compact size.
High Ceiling Mode
The High Ceiling mode delivers powerful cooling and heating up to 4.2m in height, spanning from ceiling to floor. The airflow can be further enhanced by adjusting the fan speed. 10)
The image illustrates the high ceiling mode, showing airflow reaching up to 4.2 meters in height compared to the general 2.7 meters.
Independent Vane Control
The independent vane operation feature uses separate stepping motors, making it possible to control all four vanes independently.
LG ceiling mounted cassette directs airflow to a woman on a bike and a man relaxing, with independent vane control for customized air direction.
Convenient Panel Installation
The corner panels can be easily detached to adjust hangers and check for leaks in the drain connection pipe. Their button design makes it easy to fit them back into the main body.
LG ceiling mounted cassette with detachable corner panels for easy hanger adjustments and checks on refrigerant piping and drain leakage.
Auto Elevation Grille
The Auto Elevation Grille11) allows convenient filter cleaning. The 4-point support structure, auto leveling, and auto stop detection features can provide the safety and stability of the operation.
Features include a 4-point support structure, auto leveling, memory for the user's preferred level, and auto stop detection for safety.