Ceiling Concealed Duct, Duct_I/D_Inverter_C/O (3Φ), 60kBtu

ABNQ60LM3T6 ANWGIBR + AUUQ60LT6 ABWGIBR

ABNQ60LM3T6 ANWGIBR + AUUQ60LT6 ABWGIBR

Ceiling Concealed Duct, Duct_I/D_Inverter_C/O (3Φ), 60kBtu

  • LG Ceiling Concealed Duct is a gray rectangular parallelepiped with some air inlets on the right side and an air outlet vent on the front.
  • LG Single Split Outdoor Unit has a long rectangular shape and has the large fans built-in inside.
LG Ceiling Concealed Duct is a gray rectangular parallelepiped with some air inlets on the right side and an air outlet vent on the front.
LG Single Split Outdoor Unit has a long rectangular shape and has the large fans built-in inside.

Key Features

  • Operation for Multiple Rooms, Simultaneous Cooling & Heating
  • E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) Control
  • Two Thermistors Control to Optimize Indoor Air Temperature
  • Minimized Height for Installation in Limited Space
Easy Control

The ESP function adjusts air volume via a remote controller, while the BLDC motor controls fan speed and air volume. A wired remote control automatically sets external static pressure regardless of pipe length, providing easy installation. 

Optimal Temperature Control

Monitored via the remote control and the indoor unit, the two thermistors can optimize the indoor temperature by sensing temperatures from different positions and automatically setting the optimal temperature for users. 

Management of Multiple Spaces

Simultaneous operation of cooling and heating for multiple rooms is achieved by using a spiral duct(embedded or flexible type) and a steam chamber.

Compact Size

New mid-static ducts1) provide ideal solution for installation in limited space.

1. Conventional models are ARNU28GBGA2, ARNU36GBGA2, ARNU42GBGA2 and new models are ARNU28GM2A4, ARNU36GM2A4, ARNU42GM2A4.

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Cooling¹ (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)

    6.33~15.25~16.70

  • Cooling¹ (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)

    21,600~52,000~58,000

  • Cooling² (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)

    6.33~13.40~16.70

  • Cooling² (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)

    21,600~45,800~58,000

POWER INPUT

  • Cooling¹ (Rated) (kW)

    4.19

  • Cooling² (Rated) (kW)

    5.26

EER / COP

  • Cooling 1) / Heating (W/W)

    12.40/ -

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)

    380-400-415, 3, 50/60

  • Dimensions Net (W × H × D)(mm)

    950 x 1,380 x 330

  • Net Weight (kg)

    89.5

  • Compressor Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Refrigerant Type

    R410A

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) (dB(A))

    55.00

  • Piping Connections Liquid (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Piping Connections Gas (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))

    Φ19.05 (3/4)

  • Piping Length (Max.) (m)

    50

INDOOR UNIT

  • Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)

    220-230-240, 1, 50/60

  • Dimensions Net (W × H × D) (mm)

    1,250 x 360 x 700

  • Net Weight (kg)

    43.0

  • Fan Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) (m3/min)

    48.0 / 43.0 / 38.0

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • External static pressure High Mode_Factory Set

    59.00

  • Sound Pressure Level Cooling (H / M / L) (dB(A))

    46.0 / 44.0 / 42.0

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.