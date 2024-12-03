We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ceiling Concealed Duct, Duct_I/D_Inverter_H/P (1Φ), 55kBtu\t
Easy Control
The ESP function adjusts air volume via a remote controller, while the BLDC motor controls fan speed and air volume. A wired remote control automatically sets external static pressure regardless of pipe length, providing easy installation.
1. Conventional models are ARNU28GBGA2, ARNU36GBGA2, ARNU42GBGA2 and new models are ARNU28GM2A4, ARNU36GM2A4, ARNU42GM2A4.
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Cooling¹ (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)
5.61~13.75~15.82
-
Cooling¹ (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)
19,200~47,000~54,000
-
Cooling² (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)
5.61~11.70~15.82
-
Cooling² (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)
19,200~40,000~54,000
-
Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)
6.21~14.80~16.70
-
Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)
21,200~50,500~57,000
POWER INPUT
-
Cooling¹ (Rated) (kW)
3.73
-
Cooling² (Rated) (kW)
4.39
-
Heating (Rated) (kW)
3.70
EER / COP
-
Cooling 1) / Heating (W/W)
12.40/ 4.00
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)
220-230-240, 1, 50/60
-
Dimensions Net (W × H × D)(mm)
950 x 1,380 x 330
-
Net Weight (kg)
91.3
-
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
-
Refrigerant Type
R410A
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
-
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) (dB(A))
55.00
-
Sound Pressure Level Heating (Rated) (dB(A))
57.00
-
Piping Connections Liquid (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Piping Connections Gas (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ19.05 (3/4)
-
Piping Length (Max.) (m)
50
INDOOR UNIT
-
Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)
220-230-240, 1, 50/60
-
Dimensions Net (W × H × D) (mm)
1,250 x 360 x 700
-
Net Weight (kg)
43.0
-
Fan Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) (m3/min)
38.0 / 32.0 / 26.0
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
-
External static pressure High Mode_Factory Set
6
-
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (H / M / L) (dB(A))
38.0 / 36.0 / 34.0
-
Sound Pressure Level Heating (H / M / L) (dB(A))
38.0 / 36.0 / 34.0
-
