Ceiling Cassette, 4-Way Cassette_Inverter_H/P (1Φ), 21kBtu\t
Clean Air with Advanced Purification
The 5-step air purification system reduces odors, germs, and fine dust particles as small as PM 1.0.1) The water-cleanable filter can be used semi-permanently while Safe Plus Insulation2) treats internal components to prevent mold and enable clean and fresh airflow.
Integration of Smart Technology icon
The air conditioner can be controlled from anywhere using the LG ThinQ™ app. It maximizes energy efficiency and comfort by detecting human presence through the Human Detection Sensor4) and the adjusted airflow based on humidity levels tailors to various climate conditions.
Convenient Installation & Maintenance
The LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette powerfully cools and heats the space, featuring a compact design that is flexible and cost-efficient to install. All four vanes are controlled independently while the corner panels are easy to detach and reattach, and its auto-leveling function ensures easy filter cleaning.
1. Purchase of the Air Purification Kit is optional.
2. Safe Plus Insulation is applied to devices rolled out in May 2021. Please contact your local LG office for further information about product details.
3. The product being tested is the RNW1450T2S model.
- The content of this test result of the certification examination of indoor air cleaner standard.
- Ozone Concentration - TR (Trace) : refers to the case of less than 0.01.
4. Purchase of the Human Detection Sensor is optional.
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Cooling¹ (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)
2.10 ~ 5.10 ~ 5.85
-
Cooling¹ (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)
7,200 ~ 17,100 ~ 20,000
-
Cooling² (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)
2.10 ~ 4.71~ 5.85
-
Cooling² (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)
7,200~16,100~20,000
-
Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)
2.10~5.30~6.15
-
Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)
7,200 ~ 18000 ~ 21,000
POWER INPUT
-
Cooling¹ (Rated) (kW)
1.38
-
Cooling² (Rated) (kW)
1.85
-
Heating (Rated) (kW)
1.28
EER / COP
-
Cooling¹ / Heating (W / W)
12.40 / 4.15
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)
220-230-240, 1, 50/60
-
Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
770 x 545 x 288
-
Net Weight (kg (lbs))
32.7
-
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
-
Refrigerant Type
R410A
-
Fan Air Flow Rate (m3/min x No.)
28 x 1
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
-
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) (dB(A))
49.00
-
Sound Pressure Level Heating (Rated) (dB(A))
52.00
-
Piping Connections Liquid (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ6.35 (1/4)
-
Piping Connections Gas (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ12.7 (1/2)
-
Piping Length (Max.) (m (ft))
30
-
Maximum Height Difference Outdoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit (Max.) (m (ft))
20.00
INDOOR UNIT
-
Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)
220-230-240, 1, 50/60
-
Dimensions Body (W x H x D) (mm)
840 x 204 x 840
-
Net Weight (kg (lbs))
21.5
-
Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) (m3/min)
16.5 / 14.5 / 13.0
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
-
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (H / M / L) (dB(A))
36.0 / 34.0 / 32.0
-
Sound Pressure Level Heating (H / M / L) (dB(A))
36.0 / 34.0 / 32.0
-
