Features

APNQ55GT3M7 ENWGIBR + AUUQ55GT7 APMGIBR

  LG Floor Standing is a tall rectangular shape and has air outlets with filter on the top and bottom.
Key Features

  • Fast to Reach Set Temperature with Powerful Cooling
  • Stylish Design, an Ideal Solution for Modern Interiors

Award-winning Stylish Design

Winner of the 2013 Red Dot Design Award, the LG Floor Standing Unit is the ideal solution for the modern aesthetics of your home or office.1)

Wide-range Airflow

The LG Floor Standing Unit is ideal for large spaces due to its powerful cooling and heating capabilities, enabling airflow to reach up to 30 meters away. 2),3),4)

Quick Temperature Control

The LG Floor Standing Unit has a pressure control system5) that allows it to reach the set temperature faster than previous LG model.6)  Likewise, the optimal airflow angles in the power heating function provide reliable heating.

1. Winner of the 2013 Red Dot Design Award : All LG Floor Standing Unit models recognized with the award.

2. The airflow reach may vary depending on the surrounding environment.

3. The above image is for customer understanding.

4. The airflow reach distance of 30m was the result of CAE analysis.

 - Airflow Rates: Super High (37CMM for ARNU48GPTA4 / 68CMM for ARNU96GPFA4)

 - Cooling Conditions: Indoor Temperature 27°C / Discharge Air Temperature 13°C

 - Heating Conditions: Indoor Temperature 20°C / Discharge Air Temperature 45°C

 - Room Size: 30m x 2.7m x 20m (Width x Height x Depth)

5. Performances are based on the following conditions.

 - Cooling : Indoor Ambient Temp 27°C DB / 19°C WB, Outdoor Ambient Temp 35°C DB / 24°C WB

 - Heating : Indoor Ambient Temp 20°C DB / 15°C WB, Outdoor Ambient Temp 7°C DB / 6°C WB

 - Interconnected Pipe is standard length and difference of Elevation (Outdoor ~ Indoor Unit) is 0m.

6. While the previous model only includes a temperature sensor, the LG Inverter Floor Standing Unit is equipped with both temperature and pressure sensors, offering enhanced control.

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Cooling¹ (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)

    4.44~14.05~16.12

  • Cooling¹ (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)

    15,200~48,000~55,000

  • Cooling² (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)

    4.44~12.60~16.12

  • Cooling² (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)

    15,200~43,000~55,000

POWER INPUT

  • Cooling¹ (Rated) (kW)

    3.87

  • Cooling² (Rated) (kW)

    4.94

EER / COP

  • Cooling 1) / Heating (W/W)

    12.40 / -

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)

    220-230-240, 1, 50/60

  • Net Dimensions (W × H × D) (mm)

    950 x 1,380 x 330

  • Net Weight (kg)

    88.5

  • Compressor Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Refrigerant Type

    R410A

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) (dB(A))

    55

  • Piping Connections Liquid (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Piping Connections Gas (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))

    Φ19.05 (3/4)

  • Piping Length (Max.) (m)

    50

  • Maximum Height Difference (ODU ~ IDU) (Max.) (m)

    30

INDOOR UNIT

  • Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)

    220-230-240, 1, 50/60

  • Net Dimensions (W × H × D) (mm)

    590 x 1,840 x 440

  • Net Weight (kg)

    48

  • Fan Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) (m3/min)

    33.0 / 28.0 / 24.0

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) (dB(A))

    52.0 / 49.0 / 47.0

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.