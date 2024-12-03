We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Award-winning Stylish Design
Winner of the 2013 Red Dot Design Award, the LG Floor Standing Unit is the ideal solution for the modern aesthetics of your home or office.1)
Wide-range Airflow
The LG Floor Standing Unit is ideal for large spaces due to its powerful cooling and heating capabilities, enabling airflow to reach up to 30 meters away. 2),3),4)
1. Winner of the 2013 Red Dot Design Award : All LG Floor Standing Unit models recognized with the award.
2. The airflow reach may vary depending on the surrounding environment.
3. The above image is for customer understanding.
4. The airflow reach distance of 30m was the result of CAE analysis.
- Airflow Rates: Super High (37CMM for ARNU48GPTA4 / 68CMM for ARNU96GPFA4)
- Cooling Conditions: Indoor Temperature 27°C / Discharge Air Temperature 13°C
- Heating Conditions: Indoor Temperature 20°C / Discharge Air Temperature 45°C
- Room Size: 30m x 2.7m x 20m (Width x Height x Depth)
5. Performances are based on the following conditions.
- Cooling : Indoor Ambient Temp 27°C DB / 19°C WB, Outdoor Ambient Temp 35°C DB / 24°C WB
- Heating : Indoor Ambient Temp 20°C DB / 15°C WB, Outdoor Ambient Temp 7°C DB / 6°C WB
- Interconnected Pipe is standard length and difference of Elevation (Outdoor ~ Indoor Unit) is 0m.
6. While the previous model only includes a temperature sensor, the LG Inverter Floor Standing Unit is equipped with both temperature and pressure sensors, offering enhanced control.
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Cooling¹ (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)
5.58~13.50~15.50
-
Cooling¹ (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)
19,100~46,000~52,900
-
Cooling² (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)
5.58~11.70~15.50
-
Cooling² (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)
19,100~40,000~52,900
-
Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)
6.15~14.80~16.70
-
Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)
21,000~50,500~57,000
POWER INPUT
-
Cooling¹ (Rated) (kW)
3.71
-
Cooling² (Rated) (kW)
4.60
-
Heating (Rated) (kW)
3.89
EER / COP
-
Cooling 1) / Heating (W/W)
12.4 / 8.7
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)
220-230-240, 1, 50/60
-
Net Dimensions (W × H × D) (mm)
950 x 1,380 x 330
-
Net Weight (kg)
91.3
-
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
-
Refrigerant Type
R410A
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
-
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) (dB(A))
55
-
Sound Pressure Level Heating (Rated) (dB(A))
57
-
Piping Connections Liquid (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Piping Connections Gas (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ19.05 (3/4)
-
Piping Length (Max.) (m)
50
-
Maximum Height Difference (ODU ~ IDU) (Max.) (m)
30
INDOOR UNIT
-
Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)
220-230-240, 1, 50/60
-
Net Dimensions (W × H × D) (mm)
590 x 1,840 x 440
-
Net Weight (kg)
48
-
Fan Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) (m3/min)
33.0 / 28.0 / 24.0
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
-
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) (dB(A))
52.0 / 49.0 / 47.0
-
Sound Pressure Level Heating (Rated) (dB(A))
52.0 / 49.0 / 47.0
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.