ATNW40GYLT6 ANWBIBR + AUUW40GT6 ATRGIB

  • LG Round Cassette has many holes in the center of the perfectly round circle, and the edges are black and banded around.
  • LG Single Split Outdoor Unit has a long rectangular shape and has a large fan built-in inside.
LG Round Cassette has many holes in the center of the perfectly round circle, and the edges are black and banded around.
LG Single Split Outdoor Unit has a long rectangular shape and has a large fan built-in inside.

Key Features

  • Flexible, Increased Airflow with No Blind Spots
  • Elegant Circular & Compact Design
  • Faster Cooling
  • Silent but Powerful Airflow
Elegant Round Design

The aesthetic LG Round Cassette presents a more luxurious and inviting space. With a body height reduced by about 10%1), it makes the room feel taller and more spacious.

360° Circular Airflow

LG Round Cassette covers a large area with its perfect circular shape. Moreover, powerful airflow and detailed air direction spread the wind evenly and extensively. It is much easier to reach the desired temperature due to 30%2) faster cooling up. 3), 4)

Quiet Operation

With its Full 3D Fan, the airflow rate rises by 5% compared to the conventional LG 4-way cassette. Along with this, the operation noise level is reduced to 39dB(A)5), creating a comfortable and quieter atmosphere.

Easy Installation

The drain and refrigerant pipes are attached in the same direction and position, enabling quick and easy installation. By placing the control box on the product's exterior, installers are able to provide services more easily. 

1. The body height of LG Round Cassette(330mm) is lower than that of the competitor's comparable model(365mm).

2. Experimental environment: Height 3.2m, 14.5kW, cooling mode, high flow rate, horizontal airflow direction.

3. Based on test results from LG chamber.

4. The actual performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment.

5. Noise level is measured at 14.5kW low flow rate. 

CAPACITY

  • Cooling¹ (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)

    2.88~ 8.25 ~ 10.55

  • Cooling¹ (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)

    9,800~ 28,200 ~ 36,000

  • Cooling² (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)

    2.88~7.20~10.55

  • Cooling² (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)

    9,800~ 24,600 ~ 36,000

  • Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)

    4.19~8.80~10.55

  • Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)

    14,300~30,000~36,000

POWER INPUT

  • Cooling¹ (Rated) (kW)

    2.27

  • Cooling² (Rated) (kW)

    2.83

  • Heating (Rated) (kW)

    2.30

EER / COP

  • Cooling¹ / Heating (W / W)

    12.40 / 3.85

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)

    220-230-240, 1, 50/60

  • Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    950 x 834 x 330

  • Net Weight (kg (lbs))

    56.6

  • Compressor Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Refrigerant Type

    R410A

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) (dB(A))

    51.00

  • Sound Pressure Level Heating (Rated) (dB(A))

    53.00

  • Piping Connections Liquid (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Piping Connections Gas (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

  • Piping Length (Max.) (m (ft))

    50

  • Maximum Height Difference Outdoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit (Max.) (m (ft))

    30

INDOOR UNIT

  • Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)

    220-230-240, 1, 50/60

  • Dimensions Body (W x H x D) (mm)

    1,050 x 330 x 1,050

  • Net Weight (kg (lbs))

    30

  • Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) (m3/min)

    25.0 / 21.0 / 19.0

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Sound Pressure Level Cooling (H / M / L) (dB(A))

    44.0 / 40.0 / 38.0

  • Sound Pressure Level Heating (H / M / L) (dB(A))

    47.0 / 43.0 / 40.0

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.