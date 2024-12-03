We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Elegant Round Design
The aesthetic LG Round Cassette presents a more luxurious and inviting space. With a body height reduced by about 10%1), it makes the room feel taller and more spacious.
Quiet Operation
With its Full 3D Fan, the airflow rate rises by 5% compared to the conventional LG 4-way cassette. Along with this, the operation noise level is reduced to 39dB(A)5), creating a comfortable and quieter atmosphere.
1. The body height of LG Round Cassette(330mm) is lower than that of the competitor's comparable model(365mm).
2. Experimental environment: Height 3.2m, 14.5kW, cooling mode, high flow rate, horizontal airflow direction.
3. Based on test results from LG chamber.
4. The actual performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment.
5. Noise level is measured at 14.5kW low flow rate.
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Cooling¹ (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)
4.23~12.35~15.53
-
Cooling¹ (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)
14,400~42,200~53,000
-
Cooling² (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)
4.23~10.55~15.53
-
Cooling² (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)
14,400~42,200~53,000
-
Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)
5.89~14.60~15.50
-
Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)
20,100~49,800~53,000
POWER INPUT
-
Cooling¹ (Rated) (kW)
3.41
-
Cooling² (Rated) (kW)
4.14
-
Heating (Rated) (kW)
4.10
EER / COP
-
Cooling 1) / Heating (W/W)
12.40 / 3.55
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)
220-230-240, 1, 50/60
-
Dimensions Net (W × H × D)(mm)
950 x 1,380 x 330
-
Net Weight (kg)
91.3
-
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
-
Refrigerant Type
R410A
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
-
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) (dB(A))
55.00
-
Sound Pressure Level Heating (Rated) (dB(A))
57.00
-
Piping Connections Liquid (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Piping Connections Gas (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ19.05 (3/4)
-
Piping Length (Max.) (m)
50
-
Maximum Height Difference Outdoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit (Max.) (m (ft))
30
INDOOR UNIT
-
Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)
220-230-240, 1, 50/60
-
Dimensions Net (W × H × D) (mm)
1,050 x 330 x 1,050
-
Net Weight (kg)
30
-
Fan Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) (m3/min)
29.0 / 25.0 / 21.0
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
-
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (H / M / L) (dB(A))
47.0 / 44.0 / 40.0
-
Sound Pressure Level Heating (H / M / L) (dB(A))
49.0 / 46.0 / 42.0
-
