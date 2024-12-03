We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Single Package, S.PKG_Heat Pump, 25Ton
Key Features
- Energy-saving Effect Through Both Cooling & Heating
- Increased Capability and Compressor Durability with 18 years of LG Inverter Technology
- Compressor Adjusting Output to Surrounding Environment, Having Maximum Energy Efficiency
- Dual Sensing Control for Economical and Comfortable Operation
Exceptional Performance
The LG Inverter Single Package does not require additional installation to provide both heating and cooling. The compressor adjusts its output according to the surroundings, reducing the energy costs1) and maximizing energy efficiency.
Easy Installation & Maintenance
The LG Single Package is designed for easy installation and maintenance, featuring convenient hinged doors for easy access and a Black Fin heat exchanger, optimized for performance in corrosive environments.
1. The cost may vary depending on the environment and region.
2. The maximum capacity may vary depending on regional specifications.
All Spec
POWER SUPPLY
-
Case 1
380-400-415, 3, 50/60
-
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)
342 ~ 456V
NOMINAL CAPACITY
-
Nominal Capacity (RT)
25
COOLING CAPACITY
-
Net(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (kW)
35.20~81.00~101.10
-
Net(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (kcal/h)
30,240~69,600~87
-
Net(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (Btu/h)
120,000~276,000~345,000
-
Gross(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (kW)
37.90~83.60~103.80
-
Gross(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (kcal/h)
32,560~71,870~89,260
-
Gross(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (Btu/h)
129,200~285,200~354,200
HEATING CAPACITY
-
Net(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (kW)
35.20~80.90~101.10
-
Net(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (kcal/h)
30,240~69,600~86,940
-
Net(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (Btu/h)
120,000~276,000~345,000
POWER INPUT
-
Cooling(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (kW)
11.90~26.00~39.20
-
Heating(Min ~ Rated ~ Max) (kW)
11.60~25.00~37.70
EFFICIENCY
-
EER (Btu / Wh)
10.6
-
IEER (Btu / Wh)
18.3
-
COP (W/W)
3.24
OUTDOOR FAN
-
Type
Propeller Fan
-
Diameter (mm(inch))
680(26-25/32)
-
Air Flow Rate(Nominal) (㎥/min x No.)
105 x 4
-
Discharge direction
Top
OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR
-
Drive
BLDC Inverter
-
Output (W x No.)
900 x 4
INDOOR FAN
-
Type
Plug Fan
-
Diameter (mm(inch))
630(25)
-
Air Flow Rate(Nominal) (㎥/min)
261
INDOOR FAN MOTOR
-
Drive
BLDC Inverter
-
Output (HP x No.)
10 x 1
PRE-FILTER(WASHABLE)
-
No. (EA)
2
-
Size(W x H x D) (inch)
75 x 20 x 0.28
2'' FILTER(FIELD ACC.)
-
No. (EA)
6
-
Size(W x H x D) (inch)
25 x 20 x 2
COMPRESSOR(#1, A CYCLE)
-
Type
HSS DC SCROLL
-
Motor Output (W x No.)
5,500 x 1
-
Oil Type
FW68D(PVE)
-
Oil Charging amount (cc x No.)
1,500 x 1
COMPRESSOR(#2, B CYCLE)
-
Type
HSS DC SCROLL
-
Motor Output (W x No.)
5,500 x 1
-
Oil Type
FW68D(PVE)
-
Oil Charging amount (cc x No.)
1,500 x 1
OUTDOOR COIL
-
Rows x Columns x FPI
(3×52×14)×2
-
Fin Type
Wide Louver Plus
-
Tube size(Outer Dia.) (mm(inch))
7(9/32)
-
Face Area (㎡)
4.5
INDOOR COIL
-
Rows x Columns x FPI
(4×44×16)×2
-
Fin Type
LG Louver
-
Tube size(Outer Dia.) (mm(inch))
9.52(3/8)
-
Face Area (㎡)
2.01
DIMENSIONS
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
2,230 x 1,242 x 3,520
WEIGHT
-
Net (kg)
940
REFRIGERANT
-
Type
R410A
-
Precharged Amount(A-Circuit) (kg)
9
-
Precharged Amount(B-Circuit) (kg)
9
-
Control Type
EEV
DEHUMIDIFICATION RATE
-
Dehumidification Rate (ℓ/h)
30.1
DRAIN CONNECTION SIZE
-
Drain Connection Size (inch)
Male NPT 1"
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
77.0 / 77.0
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
-
Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)
88
-
Maximum Fuse Amperes (MFA) (A)
100
-
Comp_Rated Load Amperes (A)
58.8
-
Outdoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)
8
-
Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)
6.5
