Transportation
LG information display can be used to provide digital signage products for application in all public transport areas. Discover a wide range of vertical screens for information, including airport digital signage and flight information displays as well as bus and train station displays that guarantee stable operation and excellent performance.
Why LG Information Display
LG Electronics provides digital signage solutions for public transportation to enhance the experience for both the users and the transportation service providers. LG Electronics is constantly looking ahead, challenging its employees to come up with more innovative, more exciting solutions to improve consumers’ lives.
LG Electronics can provide screens from 500 to 3,000cd/m² brightness, empowered by its unique in-plane switching (IPS) panel technology, which enables 24/7 operation. Thanks to IPS technology, LG’s displays execute accurate hue and brightness regardless of the viewer’s angle, ensuring travelers can see information from any part of a long queue to timely prepare next procedures like check-in, customs clearance. Also, with LG's product reliability, global partnerships, and global service network, you could not only efficiently control/manage the displays and its information in a timely manner, but also engage with passengers by displaying attention-grabbing videos and images for commercial purposes.