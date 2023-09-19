About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling Concealed Duct

See how LG's ceiling concealed ducted air conditioning units can maintain an ideal temperature in multiple rooms, all while remaining out of sight. Find out more below.

Ceiling Concealed Duct

Invisible cooling solution suitable for applications that require interior aesthetics

INQUIRY TO BUY

Operation for Multiple Rooms

Using a spiral duct (embedded or flexible type) and stream chamber, it is possible to operate cooling and heating for several rooms simultaneously.

E.S.P. Control

E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) control function can make air volume controlled easily with remote controller. The BLDC motor can control fan speed and air volume regardless of the external static pressure. No additional accessories are necessary to control air flow.

Two Thermistors Control

The indoor temperature can be checked using the thermistors in the remote controller, as well as from the indoor unit to sensor temperature difference in one place. Two thermistors can optimize indoor air temperature for a more comfortable environment.

Minimized Height

New mid-static ducts provide ideal solution for installation in limited space.

Flexible Installation(Low Static Duct Only)

The new low static duct allows the air intake at the rear or bottom under installation condition.

