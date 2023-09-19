We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Air conditioning disa_enppeared from LG (13.5 kW)
All Spec
-
Product Type
-
Sitting cassette canopy
-
Cooling / heating
-
Only cooling
-
Alanfrr Technology
-
Yes
-
Fast cooling
-
Yes
-
Super energy saving
-
Yes
-
Coolers protection of the environment
-
Yes
-
High-ceiling setting
-
Yes
-
Purification of the Clean Air
-
Yes
-
Separately run blades for guidance
-
Yes
-
Noise internal unit level (H / M / L)
-
46/44/42 dB (A)
-
Operating range
-
Up to 54 ° C
-
Power supply (ø / V / Hz)
-
1/230/60
-
Cooling capacity
-
13.5 Kw (46,000 Btu / h)
-
Energy used
-
4.0 kW
-
Energy Efficiency %
-
11.6 Btu / hr / W
-
COP
-
3.4 W / W
-
AC current
-
1.0 A.
-
Air flow rate (H / M / L)
-
32.0 / 30.0 / 28.0 CMM
-
Body dimensions (width × height × depth)
-
840 × 288 × 840 mm
-
Motherboard dimensions (width × height × depth)
-
950 × 25 × 950 mm
-
Net weight
-
28.0 kg
-
AC current
-
8.5 A.
-
Compressor type
-
Rotary double
-
Sound level (H)
-
57 dB (A)
-
(Width × height × depth)
-
950 × 1,380 × 330 mm
-
Net weight
-
96 kg
-
Delivery pipes (liquid)
-
Ø 9.52 mm
-
Delivery pipes (gas)
-
Ø 19.05 mm
-
Exchange (external / internal)
-
Ø 32 mm / 25 mm
-
.toul Pipes maximum (the main pipeline)
-
50 m
-
Vertical height maximum. (internal external)
-
30 m
-
Houses
-
Yes
-
Shops
-
Yes
-
Restaurants
-
Yes
-
Offices
-
Yes
